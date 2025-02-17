Orange BIOMED Aims to Improve Diabetic Testing Accuracy for Minority Groups

Orange BIOMED is developing a new device to address the disparity in accurate A1C test readings among Black individuals and other minority groups. The company believes their device will provide more accurate results by accounting for differences in red blood cell lifespans across racial groups.

Improving diabetic testing for Black people and other minority groups is a key objective of Orange BIOMED. The company asserts that there is a pressing need for more accurate diabetic testing solutions, and they believe they have found one. A study published in the National Library of Medicine highlights the disparity in accurate A1C test readings among Black individuals.

Decades of distrust within the Black community towards medical providers stem from historical events like the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. 'Everybody knows about Henrietta Lacks and Tuskegee, those were specifically things in our history that occurred. It's not fiction. Tuskegee went on from 1932 to 1972, where Black men with syphilis were not treated, even when it was available,' stated Dr. Terri Richardson of the Colorado Black Health Collaborative. Furthermore, studies like the Tuskegee Syphilis project lacked informed consent, further exacerbating the distrust within the Black community. Numerous studies demonstrate that Black individuals face challenges in obtaining accurate A1C readings. 'How can we make healthcare monitoring easier and more accessible? That's what we focus on at Orange BIOMED, and we wanted to empower people to take charge of their own health, giving them accurate, convenient and reliable tools so that they can take care of their health on their own terms,' explained co-founder Luke Jo. The Orange BIOMED team is developing a device that will enable people of color to obtain more accurate A1C readings, which is a blood test used to diagnose and monitor diabetes. 'For example, (studies) have shown that Black people tend to have higher HbA1c than expected. It's even their actual blood sugar levels aren't that high. That's because, typically, they have longer red blood cell lifespans, and the longer red blood cell lifespans, the more sugar it accumulates, making HbA1c level appear higher than it really should be,' said Jo. Orange BIOMED claims that their readings are more accurate because traditional testing relies on protein quantification, which does not account for variations in red blood cell lifespans across different racial groups. 'We wanted to provide a better solution that can be just used at their home. So this small device, you can just have it here, just like glucose meters, self-glucose meters, so that you can check your condition whenever you want,' stated Yeaseul Park, co-president of Orange BIOMED. The company shared that it is currently seeking FDA approval but is optimistic that its device will make a significant difference in the community





Diabetes A1C Testing Minority Health Medical Disparity Orange BIOMED

