Orange Beach Wildlife Center treats bald eagle
The post says the adult male was found downed on Dauphin Island
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - The Orange Beach Wildlife Center posted on its Facebook page this week it is treating a bald eagle.
Here is the post: Who needs a Thanksgiving Turkey when you have a Thanksgiving Bald Eagle! This Bald Eagle, BAEA 26-1635, was admitted on November 25th after being transferred from our colleagues at the Environmental Studies Center . BAEA 26-1635 is a relatively small, adult male who was found downed on Dauphin Island. We believe he was caught in a territorial dispute, which caused significant damage to his right wing.
Upon admission, our staff noted significant soft tissue damage along his patagium, a bilateral wing droop, moderate dehydration, and blood in his trachea. The wound was multiple days old and severely infected. Necrotic flesh, maggots, and a severe infection were all noted during the exam.
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