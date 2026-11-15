Orange Beach Superintendent Randy Wilkes Retires in 2027

Orange Beach City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes will retire on July 1, 2027. His 16-year tenure as superintendent saw the district become a top performer in Alabama with perfect graduation rates.

Orange Beach City Schools announced on November 12 that Superintendent Randy Wilkes will retire effective July 1, 2027. The departure follows a strategic agreement reached in December 2025 regarding the conclusion of his employment contract.

Retirement Timeline and Contract Details

Randy Wilkes formally notified the Orange Beach Board of Education of his intention to step down during a scheduled meeting on Thursday, November 12. The retirement date aligns precisely with the end of his contracted term, which is set to expire on June 30, 2027. This mutual agreement allows for a structured transition period and ensures continuity for the district's ongoing initiatives.

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Historic Leadership and Academic Excellence

Randy Wilkes concluded a distinguished 38-year career in education, with 16 of those years dedicated to serving as a superintendent. As the district's inaugural leader since its establishment in 2022, he guided Orange Beach City Schools from its foundational years to becoming one of the highest-performing districts in Alabama.

Under this leadership, the district achieved significant academic milestones. The student body earned a perfect 100% graduation rate for both the Classes of 2025 and 2026. Additionally, the district secured the second-highest ranking in the state on the 2025 State Report Card, highlighting its sustained commitment to educational quality.

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Financial Stability and Facility Expansion

Beyond academic metrics, Orange Beach City Schools established a robust financial foundation under this administration. The district accumulated approximately 10 months of operating reserves. This significant financial buffer was achieved without relying on state Foundation Program funding, demonstrating fiscal responsibility and strategic resource management.

Furthermore, the administration invested heavily in expanding student opportunities. These investments included substantial improvements to facilities, educational programs, and overall resources, all designed to support the district's core philosophy known as the Mako Way.

District Legacy and Future Outlook

The foundation built by Randy Wilkes includes a strong emphasis on academic excellence and shared community values. His tenure has set a high standard for performance and operational stability within the Orange Beach public education system.

As the district prepares for this leadership transition, the focus remains on maintaining the momentum established over the past five years. The retirement effective July 1, 2027, marks the end of an era defined by growth, fiscal prudence, and exceptional student outcomes.