Oral Daraxonrasib Sets New Benchmark for Second-Line Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

ASCO 2026 plenary data establishes daraxonrasib as the new second-line standard of care for advanced pancreatic tumors.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. Oral daraxonrasib extended median overall survival to 13.2 months compared to 6.7 months for standard second-line chemotherapy. The phase 3 RASolute 302 trial enrolled patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The objective response rate reached 31.6% with daraxonrasib compared to 11.2% in the investigator’s choice chemotherapy arm.

Patients with a confirmed KRAS G12 mutation achieved an objective response rate of 33.2% when treated with the pan-RAS inhibitor. Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events occurred in 30% of patients, with rash and stomatitis as the primary side effects. The progression-free survival hazard ratio reached 0.40, reflecting a 60% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. , a cellular protein chaperone interaction, to form a stable tri-complex inside the tumor cells.

This complex sterically hinders the interaction between RAS and downstream effectors. The chemical structure enables the molecule to act as aAdvertisementto measure true clinical efficacy. The final data published by Wolpin and colleagues showed that median overall survival reached 13.2 months in the daraxonrasib group. Patients receiving standard second-line chemotherapy regimens experienced a median survival of 6.7 months.

The clinical difference indicates a substantial therapeutic improvement for this patient population. The trial measured secondary outcomes to determine the duration of disease control before further progression occurred. The final analysis confirmed aof 0.40, indicating a clear reduction in the risk of objective disease worsening. KRAS G12 mutation , a common driver in pancreatic tumors.

Patients with this mutation variant achieved a confirmed objective response rate of 33.2% when treated with the oral inhibitor. The chemotherapy control arm yielded a response rate of 11.8% among patients carrying the identical mutation. The data confirm that the drug maintains potent anti-tumor activity across specific mutational subsets. A separate protocol conducted via a long-term safety evaluation monitored the tolerability of the therapeutic regimen across 168 patients.

The clinical schedulepretreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomaThis therapeutic strategy provides a benchmark for future oncology research targeting historically difficult molecular pathways. Clinicians now have a validated tool to extend survival in a highly refractory disease setting. Wolpin, B. M., et al. .

Daraxonrasib in previously treated advanced RAS-mutated pancreatic cancer. *New England Journal of Medicine*, *394*, 1790–1802. Wolpin, B. M., et al. .

Daraxonrasib, a RAS multi-selective inhibitor vs chemotherapy in previously treated metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma : Primary and final analysis from the phase 3 RASolute 302 study. *Journal of Clinical Oncology*, *44*, LBA5. ClinicalTrials.gov. .

*A study of RMC-6236 in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring specific mutations in RAS * . U.S. National Library of Medicine. Recognizing the Warning Signs of a Retinal Tear and DetachmentImplementing Precision Oncology Infrastructure for Cancer CareKevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.

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