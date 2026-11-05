A mysterious Oracle causes nationwide chaos in Nigeria, leading to riots, a fatal shooting, and social division as citizens seek answers about their futures.

A nationwide phenomenon known as the Oracle has swept through Nigeria, creating a societal divide and triggering violent incidents among citizens desperate for future insights. The emergence of this mystical entity has shifted the national consciousness, with citizens flocking to locations where the Oracle is housed to pay for interactions that promise clarity on their lives.

The Oracle became a fixture of public life, drawing crowds to Ikeja City Mall where it was situated under the supervision of self-proclaimed Ministers of Truth. These individuals charged significant fees for access, attracting a diverse mix of market women, civic workers, street urchins, and local agberos. The sheer volume of hopefuls created severe traffic congestion and disrupted daily living in the already crowded city.

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Residents could not pinpoint exactly when they first heard of the Oracle, but its impact was immediate and seismic. History appears to be divided into Before and After the Oracle's arrival. The phenomenon united disparate groups, from jobless men at barbershops to auto mechanics working under rusty vehicles, all seeking guidance on their fates and fortunes.

The pressure to secure a position in line led to aggressive behavior and physical altercations. At the Ministry of Truth, a long queue formed where people slept on hard ground to maintain their spots. Incidents of queue-jumping were common, prompting violent responses from those defending their place.

In one notable incident, a woman named Iya Bashira had her tent moved while she slept. Upon waking, she spent thirty minutes cursing those responsible before returning with her sons to reclaim her spot, resulting in a fight where someone lost an eye and others suffered broken bones. Stalls selling food and drinks like cold Coke and chin chin sprung up along the line, capitalizing on the crowds waiting in the hot sun.

Religious opposition ended in tragedy when Evangelist Micah Collins sent representatives to turn people away from what they termed an idol. Othuke, one of these representatives, engaged in spirited denouncements of the Oracle, arguing for the value of God-given free will and personal agency.

Lukman, a partner in the proselytizing effort, carried a rusted jerrycan filled with petrol with the intent to burn the Oracle site. He was attacked by the surrounding crowd within seconds. His clothes were clawed to ribbons, and he was dragged away by his feet. Thirteen-year-old necklaces made of tires were placed around his torso before he was doused in petrol and set ablaze, creating a black pall of smoke that billowed into the sky.

Among those who consulted the Oracle was Femi Coker, a failed banker who argued against the idea that the Oracle was an agent of chaos. He believed the entity provided equal opportunity for everyone to confront their future and find peace, regardless of their social station or status.

After his visit, Femi Coker stopped at Tejuoso black market and then proceeded to the University of Lagos campus. He planned to visit the chemistry department but found his teacher, Mrs. Idris, still away on sabbatical. He spent time at a park, interacting with children and lounging ladies before approaching an ice cream cart.

It was there that he encountered the woman he had been looking for. Before the ice cream could be consumed, a bullet struck the woman between the eyes. Femi Coker was seen stowing away a gun even as she fell to the ground and people fled in fear.

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The violence concluded with a chilling revelation regarding the Oracle's prophecy. Femi Coker had asked the Oracle if he would live a long life. The Oracle's response was definitive and specific: NOT LONG. YOU WILL BE RUN OVER BY YOUR CHEMISTRY TEACHER.

The prophecy referenced Mrs. Idris, the chemistry teacher who was currently absent. The immediate aftermath of the shooting and the specific details of the Oracle's answer highlight the extreme dangers and fatal consequences associated with seeking answers from this mysterious entity. The incident underscores the volatile environment created by the Oracle's presence across Nigeria.

Colonel Razak Idi-Agbon sat shirtless in the Grand Room of the Presidential Palace, smoking a Cuban cigar while two aides massaged shea butter and other soothing ointments into the teeth on his feet. Those teeth had long pained him such that he could no longer wear shoes, and he had abandoned his military uniform for a loose loincloth. He looked, on a good day, like some half-transfigured sea creature.

In the coup d'etat that had brought him to power, the Colonel had shot his predecessor General Pangolo point blank in the face. Several of the general's teeth had excused themselves from their confines to lodge in the Colonel's cheek. Slowly, the teeth began to multiply like some malign growth, until nearly all his body was covered in little yellow molars and premolars.

The Colonel called for the TV to be turned on, and he found himself staring at a rather rambunctious specimen who he identified, by the legend scrolling beneath, as Evangelist Micah Collins of the God's Way Global Ministries. The evangelist frothed about how the machine was the work of the Antichrist, sent forth to lead the righteous astray in these latter days.

Yekini, the Inspector, had visited the Oracle and learned that all his children were his neighbor's. Not a one of them came forth from his own loins. Yekini had made his wife watch as he fed all four offsprings and their father to the Colonel's crocodile. This revelation solidified the Colonel's trust in the machine over traditional babalawos.

The Oracle looked like an arcade machine: a metal box with a glowing screen, two orange-tipped joysticks, and a keyboard whose keys had the appearance of typewriter keys. Two glowing bulbs on the forehead looked oddly like eyes. Yekini and his goons wheeled the Oracle in on a dolly and gently settled it before the Colonel.

The Colonel maneuvered his ample form out of his chair. His winced as the teeth dug into the flesh of his feet. Then the screen lit up with a flourish, the following throbbing words scrolling across: FEELING LUCKY? I CAME OUT OF MY MOTHER, GOD REST THAT BITCH. ARE YOU SAYING YOU CAME OUT OF MY MOTHER?

The Colonel declared that every day henceforth be Day of Happiness, and that every man, woman, and child who appeared on national TV must sing his praises or be introduced to the firing squad. When a tropical rainstorm deluged the land, he declared it was no longer raining and ordered the football teams to present themselves in the stadium.

He also decreed that the standard length of a day was five minutes. When next the Colonel entered the Inner Sanctum, he informed the Oracle about the newly defined parameters of a day. The Oracle complied, stating THE LINE OF IDI-AGBON WILL RULE THIS LAND FOR A CENTURY MORE.

This caused the Colonel some anguish for he had twelve sons whom he loved to varying degrees. But he did not love them so much that he would see them usurp his power. He decided he would kill them all in one fell swoop. He invited them to a grand celebration and planned to poison them, blaming the cabinet for killing his sons.

Ayinla, a lone gondolier in Makoko, was approached by Minister Paul and other revolutionaries. They needed his help to liberate their god, the Oracle. Minister Paul revealed that Ayinla had been chosen to kill the Colonel, a fate confirmed by the Oracle during his private consultation.

Ayinla agreed to the plan. The revolutionaries intended to sneak in as the catering company. A woman named Khadija, wife of Inspector Yekini, joined them. She wanted to put the bullet between her husband's eyes, then feed his carcass to the crocodile, as Yekini had killed all her children.

On the night of the party, Colonel Idi-Agbon consulted the Oracle one last time. WILL I BE SUCCESSFUL IN MY ENDEAVOURS? THE NIGHT WILL END WITH MUCH LAUGHTER. The Colonel bounced gleefully on his feet, pleased that all his scheming was proceeding swimmingly.

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Dinner was exquisite. Roast beef, roast turkey, chicken fried in spicy honey, rhinoceros imported from Uganda, and a three-day-old Siberian tiger cub. Amala and steaming bowls of gbegiri; pounded yam and eforiro. Cups and cups of freshly tapped palmwine, champagne and other exotic and expensive wines.

Inspector Yekini stood at attention behind the Colonel. His men had been positioned in the right places. After finishing preparing the food, he had ordered them out of the kitchen, then went about dousing the poison into the food-all but the Colonel's food. He planned to announce the treachery of the cabinet the next morning.

The doors opened and a caterer wheeled in a massive aluminium barrel. She pushed it to the corner and swiftly ducked out of the room. Yekini thought he recognized her; he thought he saw his wife. But she couldn't be here. He had not seen her since that night he fed her bastards to the crocodile.

The Colonel announced that he had consulted the Oracle and it told him that in this room, eating his food, under his roof, was his very betrayer. Silence rang. Several shifted uneasily in their seats. Someone coughed.

The third son arose, looked as though he were about to say something, then keeled onto the table as a violent ejection escaped his rear end. He had just soiled himself. Laughter rang out; a singular, hooting cackle. Everyone turned to the guilty party: the Evangelist Micah Collins.

The evangelist clapped a hand to his mouth to stifle the gales, to little success. And he too keeled over and ejected a fountain of excrement. And then they were all laughing and shitting and laughing and shitting. Even the guards collapsed under the weight of their guffaws.

The Colonel considered the circus with great stupefaction. Have you all gone mad? He roared, before an errant titter escaped his lips. The Presidential Palace rang with laughter. A cloying smell of shit perfumed the air.

Yekini, the enforcer, cackling now, edged closer to the barrel and opened it. It was empty. There was nothing in the barrel, but he would recognise anywhere the sweetish taste of laughing gas. He seized the Colonel and spirited him out of the hall.

As they rounded the corner they came upon a figure blocking their path. She wore a gas mask and even before she took it off Yekini recognised her. He reached for his gun and shrieked mid-cackle when a bullet tore through his hand. He collapsed, clutching his hand to his chest, the blood gushing from it in great spurts.

Hello husband, said Khadija. You and I have unfinished business. The Colonel ducked into a passage, hooting all the way. He was under attack, that much was true. His palace infiltrated, his mission bungled. There was only one thing on his mind.

He stumbled into the Inner Sanctum and shut the door, whereupon he commenced to enter a complicated sequence of numbers into the security system. It was only when he turned around that he saw that there was someone else in the room with him.

Ayinla considered his father, the fount of all his ills, covered in teeth. He was a monstrous specimen; an inhuman creature. Even after everything he could not help himself. He asked: Do you know who I am? You're one of the caterers. You served me dinner, wheezed the Colonel.

The Ministers have it, said Ayinla. Then he reached into his pocket and produced a picture; a much thumbed Polaroid of a young woman. Remember her? The Colonel remembered. He remembered her pleas. He remembered how she had lain there.

And now that he looked at this young man, really He reached towards Ayinla. My son- The last thing the Colonel thought before it all went dark was that the Oracle, the fucking Oracle, could have been more specific.

The bullet exploded the Colonel's eye in a bloody and gelatinous spray that spattered Ayinla's face and neck. In the years to come, eyes would sprout in those spots, brown and bulbous as hard-boiled eggs, spreading like some malign growth to fill every inch of his skin.

But for the present, Ayinla gazed at the wretched creature crumpled before him, and touched his pockets where the broken halves of his mother's heart rubbed against each other, and wept. The Colonel keeled over, forehead pressing the secret button. With a mechanical whirr the trapdoor sprang to reveal the secret vault, which yielded its loot of naira notes.