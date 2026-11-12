Oracle helps US utilities cut peak power demand by record 1 GW in 2026

Oracle's Opower programs helped US utilities reduce peak electricity demand by 1 GW across 73 events, engaging 4.3 million customers.

Oracle's Opower platform helped North American utilities achieve a record 1 GW reduction in peak electricity demand in 2026. Oracle engaged 4.3 million customers, a 30% increase from the previous year's 3.3 million.

Electricity demand can surge during extreme temperatures, putting additional pressure on power grids. US utilities are increasingly turning to customers themselves to help manage those peaks. Oracle says its utility programs have delivered a record 1 gigawatt of peak demand reduction across North America in 2026. The company’s Opower platform supported 73 demand response events across winter and summer.

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Those efforts involved 4.3 million customers across participating utilities. The total demand reduction equals the output of more than three peaker power plants in Washington state. Oracle’s Opower platform uses behavioral demand response and peak-time rebate programs. These initiatives encourage households to shift electricity consumption during periods of high demand.

Customers can receive personalized messages explaining when and how to reduce their usage. The approach also expands virtual power plants beyond households with connected devices. Utilities can draw on participating customers’ flexible electricity consumption to reduce pressure on the grid. Some programs also offer financial rewards for reducing usage during designated peak periods.

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Oracle reported that utilities conducted 73 events in 2026, compared with 49 last year. That represents an increase of nearly 50%. Average peak demand savings reached 16,59230 MW plant produces first green hydrogen molecule powered by wind farmPuget Sound Energy has incorporated Oracle’s BDR program into its virtual power plant strategy. Its Flex Events initiative uses customer communications to encourage temporary reductions in electricity consumption.

The program combines text messages, interactive voice calls, and email outreach. PSE reported peak load reductions of up to 16.6 megawatts during individual events across three consecutive deployment seasons. Earlier in 2026, PSE introduced performance-based incentives to encourage greater participation. Customers can now receive a $0.50-per-kilowatt-hour bill credit for reducing electricity consumption during qualifying events.

“We’re excited to continue partnering with Oracle to design customer-focused solutions that are easy to participate in,” said Tom Smith, PSE’s supervisor for demand response. CPS Energy also reported strong participation across its service area in San Antonio, Texas. More than 350,000 customers joined its behavioral demand response programs. That represents over one-third of its customer base.

The utility conducted 12 demand response events during summer. Participation helped deliver nearly 19 MW of peak demand reduction during August.has also expanded its demand response offerings to support year-round events. Utilities can now use these programs during winter storms and other periods of elevated electricity consumption. The expansion addresses changing electricity demand patterns across the United States.

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Some regions increasingly experience their highest grid demand during winter. Flexible customer participation gives utilities another way to manage those seasonal pressures. Opower also allows utilities to target different customer groups with tailored messages. This gives households more relevant guidance based on their participation and energy programs.

Behavioral demand response and peak-time rebates are becoming important tools for managing electricity consumption. Their growing reach could help utilities access flexible capacity across more households. That capacity may prove increasingly useful as US electricity demand puts greater pressure on existing grid infrastructure. Aamir is a seasoned tech journalist with experience at Exhibit Magazine, Republic World, and PR Newswire.

With a deep love for all things tech and science, he has spent years decoding the latest innovations and exploring how they shape industries, lifestyles, and the future of humanity.