Argentine Judge Daniel Rafecas summons Opus Dei figures Mariano Fazio, Victor Urrestarazu, and Gabriel Dondo to testify in a forced labor investigation involving numerary auxiliaries.

A federal judge in Argentina has officially summoned three high-ranking members of the Catholic organization Opus Dei to testify as suspects in a major investigation regarding human trafficking and forced labor. Judge Daniel Rafecas issued the orders for Mariano Fazio, Victor Urrestarazu, and Gabriel Dondo to appear for testimony, marking a significant escalation in the legal proceedings brought by numerous women who allege systematic abuse within the organization's centers.

Legal Timeline and Suspect Roles

According to the legal documents confirmed by attorney Sebastian Sal, the investigation targets specific leadership periods within the organization's hierarchy. Judge Rafecas summoned Mariano Fazio, who served as the auxiliary vicar and second-in-command, to provide his statement on February 19. Fazio previously held the role of regional vicar between 2010 and 2014, a period during which the alleged violations occurred in several key facilities.

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Victor Urrestarazu was also scheduled to appear before the judge on February 19. Urrestarazu served as the regional vicar covering Argentina and other countries in the Southern Cone from 2014 to 2021, placing him at the helm during the later years of the alleged exploitation. His testimony is expected to provide context regarding the organizational structure and management practices during his tenure in the region.

Third among those summoned is Gabriel Dondo, who is required to appear on February 16. Dondo held the position of head of the women's section of the organization in Argentina from 1991 to 2017. His role placed him in direct oversight of the female members, known as numerary auxiliaries, who form the core of the alleged victim group. The prosecution argues that his long-term leadership in this specific department makes his account essential to understanding the institutional mechanisms used to control these women.

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Allegations of Forced Labor and Recruitment

The judicial inquiry was initiated following a formal complaint lodged in 2023 with the Argentine Attorney's Office for Trafficking and Exploitation of Persons (PROTEX). The complaint detailed the exploitation of dozens of numerary auxiliaries across centers located in Argentina and other international locations. Investigators identified more than forty women who were allegedly recruited as children or adolescents, often from low-income households and rural areas, under the pretense of receiving educational opportunities.

Central to the case is the account of a woman identified only by the initials M.I.E., who arrived in Argentina at the age of sixteen. She alleges that Opus Dei members recruited her with the promise that she would continue her studies and eventually earn a degree in hospitality. Instead of receiving an education, she was assigned to perform domestic duties without pay, a pattern that legal experts argue constitutes forced labor and servitude under Argentine law.

From 1984 to 2015, M.I.E. worked as a numerary auxiliary in various Opus Dei centers in both Argentina and Rome. She alleges that she was subjected to exhaustive work schedules lasting up to fifteen hours per day. Her duties included cleaning, cooking, laundry, and ironing, tasks that she claims were performed without any compensation or recognition as formal employment. These conditions reportedly caused severe deterioration in her physical and mental health, leading to a diagnosis of depression.

Legal Consequences and Organizational Response

Under the Argentine Penal Code, the crimes of reduction to slavery or servitude carry a potential prison sentence of up to fifteen years. Similarly, the capture, transport, or harbor of persons for the purpose of exploitation can result in sentences of up to eight years. The court has the authority to impose additional years to the sentence if aggravating circumstances are proven, which could include the vulnerability of the victims and the prolonged nature of the abuse.

Judge Rafecas did not issue summonses for two other members of the organization whose interrogation was requested by prosecutors. This decision was based on the fact that both individuals had left their positions more than twelve years prior, meaning the statute of limitations for legal action against them had expired. Consequently, the investigation is strictly limited to those who held leadership roles during the active period of the alleged crimes.

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While these three summons have been issued, the attorney for the complainants has also requested that the supreme head of Opus Dei, Spanish priest Fernando Ocáriz, be summoned for questioning. Judge Rafecas has not yet issued a ruling on this specific request, leaving the possibility of further high-level testimony open as the case progresses. The legal team argues that Ocáriz bears ultimate responsibility for the organizational policies that facilitated the alleged abuse.

Future Judicial Proceedings

In a public statement regarding the judicial decisions, Opus Dei declared it received the court's orders with full willingness to collaborate. The organization emphasized that these legal steps are necessary to definitively clarify a situation that has been characterized by accusations lacking factual and legal basis. The statement serves as the organization's formal response to the escalating scrutiny from Argentine authorities.

The upcoming testimonies of Fazio, Urrestarazu, and Dondo will be critical in determining the extent of institutional knowledge regarding the labor conditions of the numerary auxiliaries. Prosecutors must establish a direct link between the leadership's directives and the specific abuses suffered by the victims, particularly in cases involving the longest periods of alleged servitude. The outcome of these hearings will likely influence the broader trajectory of the case and any potential class-action suits filed by the victims.

As the February 2026 dates approach, attention remains fixed on whether the testimonies will substantiate the claims of systematic exploitation. The case represents one of the most serious legal challenges to the Opus Dei organization in recent history, setting a precedent for how international religious groups with significant membership bases are held accountable for labor practices within their affiliated centers. The court's handling of the evidence will be closely monitored by human rights organizations and legal experts alike.