Optimum Outage Disrupts Internet and Cable Service Across West Virginia

Optimum customers across West Virginia,including the Mid-Ohio Valley and parts of Ohio, lost service on November 11, 2026, after a thIrd-party provider damaged shared infrastructure. Service has since been restored.

Outage Begins Across West Virginia

Optimum customers in West Virginia experienced a widespread disruption to cable and internet services on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, affecting many communities across the state, including the Mid-Ohio Valley . According to Optimum 's live outage tracker, reports of the problem began to surface around 5:30 p.m. Eastern moment and the number of affected households grew over the course of the evening.

Reports were concentrated in several regions. In the Charleston-Huntington area, hundreds of customers logged service issues or outages on the company's online outage map. Across the state, the company noted thousands of its customers were affected at the height of the disruption. Residents in the Parkersburg area also reported losing connectivity, prompting local outlets to cover the outage as it unfolded.

Also read Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas

The disruption also reached across the state line. According to the outage map, a number of compact, select areas in Belpre and Marietta, Ohio, were experiencing internet problems at the same time. Officials and the firm didnt provide a precise count of affected customers in those communities, and the geographic footprint of the outage appeared to shift as crews worked to isolate the problem.

Cause and Company Response

An Optimum spokesperson said the outage was caused by damage to infrastructure that was cut by a third-party provider. The company explained that its services can be affected when an outside party damages shared or leased network infrastructure, and that the damage in this case was outside of its direct control. Optimum said it was actively working with that third-party provider as repairs were carried out.

Advertisement

In a statement released shortly after the outage was reported, the firm said it appreciated customers' patience while its crews worked to resolve the matter as quickly and safely as possible. The spokesperson acknowledged how important reliable connectivity is to the community and apologized for the inconvenience the disruption was causing homes and businesses,particularly on a holiday that many residents were observing.

Early in the outage, Optimum didn't provide a timeframe for restoration. The firm said updates would be shared as more information became available, and it directed customers to its outage map for the latest status on specific neighborhoods.

Restoration and Remaining Questions

Optimum later confirmed that service had been restored for its customers in West Virginia. in a follow-up statement, the company again attributed the disruption to damage to a third-party network that supports Optimum services. The company apologized for the disruption and thanked customers for their patience and understanding while it worked closely with the third-party provider to bring service back as quickly and safely as possible.

Several details of the incident remained limited in the reports available. The company didn't publicly identify the third-party provider whose network was damaged, and it did not release an estimate of how many hours of service were lost for each affected area. It too wasn't immediately clear from the firm's statements exactly what caused the line to be cut or whether any additional repairs would be needed in the coming days.

Advertisement

The outage served as a reminder of how dependent households and local businesses have become on coNtinuous internet and cable access, and of how damage to shared infrastructure can ripple across multiple counties and states. Customers who continue to experiance problems are advised to check the company's outage map or contact Optimum directly for assistance with their individual service.