A critical flaw in Optimizely allowed attackers to inject malware into projects, compromising major brands like BBC and Zoom. This breach exposed users to card-skimming and cryptocurrency theft campaigns across 178 websites, revealing significant security gaps in content delivery networks.

A significant security breach involving the web experimentation platform Optimizely has compromised 178 major websites, including high-profile entities such as the BBC, Zoom, CNN, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC, Equifax, Air France-KLM, Ledger, and Peacock. The vulnerability allowed an unauthorized actor to inject malicious JavaScript code directly into customer projects, effectively turning a trusted digital tool into a vector for cybercrime. This incident exposed visitors to a sophisticated campaign designed for credit card skimming and cryptocurrency theft, marking one of the most widespread supply-chain style attacks recently documented in the industry.

Scope of the Optimizely Data Breach

The core of the incident involves a specific security flaw within Optimizely's platform that permitted attackers to plant malicious code inside the digital projects managed by customers. This vulnerability was not a general breach of Optimizely's internal database, but rather a targeted exploitation of the experimentation features used by clients to test website changes. By abusing the "Project JavaScript" field, the attackers were able to load their scripts directly from Optimizely's own content delivery network. This specific technical detail made the malicious code appear entirely trustworthy to web browsers, bypassing many standard security filters that typically flag unknown or external sources. The injection occurred on 16 November 2026, a date that marks the beginning of the widespread distribution of the harmful scripts to millions of visitors across the affected domains.

Also read Cyberattack Hits 178 Organizations via Optimizely, Targeting Crypto and iPhones

Technical Mechanics of the Attack

The technical execution of the attack reveals a high level of sophistication and adaptability by the threat actors involved. The initial malicious payload was hosted on a domain that was registered specifically on the morning of the attack, a common tactic used to avoid immediate blacklisting. As the day progressed, the attacker continuously rebuilt the malicious payload 26 times, adding new features and updating cryptocurrency wallet addresses to ensure the theft campaign remained effective. This dynamic nature of the attack made it difficult for security teams to block the threat using static rules. The malware was designed to target payment forms directly, capturing card numbers, expiry dates, and CVV codes entered by users. However, the skimmer was not universal; it could not capture details entered into fields managed by third-party payment providers, limiting its scope to first-party checkout forms. On Apple devices running iOS 18.6 or older, the affected pages were configured to reload every 60 seconds, ensuring that the malicious code was executed repeatedly and increasing the likelihood of data capture.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Vulnerability Details

Optimizely publicly acknowledged the security incident, confirming that an unauthorized party had exploited a vulnerability in its Experimentation platform. In a status update, the company stated that they identified the issue earlier in the day, removed the injected code from affected projects, and fixed the underlying vulnerability. They also noted that they took steps to secure affected user accounts and implemented additional protections to prevent unauthorized code delivery. Security researcher Helme, whose team investigated the incident, provided critical insights into the scale of the compromise. Helme's team examined 1,611 Optimizely snippets and found that 188 carried the malware. He emphasized that the actual number of affected sites is likely higher, as his team could only analyze snippets they managed to discover in time. The researcher also highlighted that banks and financial institutions were the largest group of victims, with 32 organizations affected, followed by technology companies and retailers. This distribution of victims underscores the financial attractiveness of targeting high-traffic e-commerce and banking sites.

Consequences and Lessons for Web Security

The real-world impact of this breach extends beyond immediate financial losses, which included approximately $7,150 in cryptocurrency collected before the attacker's wallets were emptied early on Tuesday. More significantly, the incident exposed severe weaknesses in how organizations configure their Content Security Policies (CSP). Helme's team tested the CSP defenses of the affected organizations and found that only 24, or 15 percent, had a policy strict enough to block the attack outright. A striking 68 organizations had no Content Security Policy at all, leaving them completely vulnerable. In 50 other cases, existing policies were too permissive and allowed the malware to run and exfiltrate data. The analysis revealed a critical irony: allowing Optimizely's domain within a Content Security Policy offered no protection because the malware was delivered from that exact same trusted domain. Furthermore, Optimizely's own documentation recommends a setting that allows pages to run code through JavaScript's eval function, a configuration that enabled a backup copy of the malicious code to execute on sites like HSBC. The broader lesson from this event, as summarized by Helme, is that trusted JavaScript provided by a reputable platform does not always remain trustworthy, forcing organizations to reevaluate their reliance on third-party script execution and their defense-in-depth strategies.