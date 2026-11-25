The media mogul’s makeup artist lost his bag and had to make a last-minute run to the drugstore.

In the clip, the two stood outside, with Winfrey dolled up in full glam, her chest-length hair in curls, wearing a cream-colored jacket and matching pants.

The duo revealed that Winfrey’s entire makeup look, which included eyebrow pencil, eyeliner, mascara, pink blush, and nude lipstick, was created with products from CVS. But due to bad weather, he had been traveling between airports and landed in Los Angeles at 2 a.m., only five hours before he was scheduled to do Winfrey’s makeup at 7 a.m. To his shock, his makeup kit hadn’t been on board and was still stuck in Washington, D.C.

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Rutledge turned to a friend, who advised him to go to a CVS in Santa Barbara and put together a new makeup kit from drugstore products.

“After 40+ years in the beauty industry, I thought I had experienced just about everything... BUT THIS ONE WAS FOR THE BOOKS! ” he wrote in the caption.

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“Thank you, CVS,” Winfrey says in the clip, showing off her makeup and framing her face with her hands. “For your sponges, for all your little things. This is my CVS face today. ”Oprah Winfrey on stage during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on November 14, 2026.

Rutledge, who had not slept at all the previous night, thanked both Winfrey and CVS for the successful results.

“When Oprah learned what had happened, she took a moment to record this wonderful video thanking CVS for having the products I needed,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you, Oprah, for your beautiful words, your kindness, and your continued trust in my artistry,” he continued. “And thank you, CVS, for helping this makeup maestro turn what could have been a disaster into another unforgettable beauty moment! ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s