Oprah Winfrey Endorses Nike’s Comeback and More Shoes on Her 2026 Favorite Things

Oprah Winfrey rounded up gift ideas across a variety of categories, and she didn't skimp when it came to footwear recommendations.

season. The media mogul rounded up gift ideas across a variety of categories for the 2026 season, and she didn’t skimp when it came to footwear recommendations.

Nike's SB Dunk Is Getting New Limited-Edition Collaborations That Are Packed With Oregon Lore Winfrey said of the shoes on oprahdaily.com, “The second I tried these and felt the heat and vibration — well, I thought they were fantastic! They’re built for recovery. So it is the gift for someone who has to stand all day or comes home with cold, tired feet.

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”, which features a shearling lining and flexible leather that allows the wearer to cuff it at any height. Winfrey’s endorsement of the brand, which is well-known for ballet flats, comes along as it expands its boot category.

“With The Wells Shearling Cuff boot, I wanted to explore what a truly luxurious winter boot looked and felt like, without losing the ease and wearability that define Margaux,” said Sarah Pierson, cofounder of Margaux, in a statement. “The plush shearling, the softness of the materials, the ability to wear it in different ways — each detail was thoughtfully considered to make a shoe that was comfortable, effortless and versatile.

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”Winfrey also featured a Stella McCartney shoe style on the list, the brand’s Sneak-Elyse. In her description of the product, she pointed toward the silhouette’s hybrid nature: “The fashion-forward person on your list will love my friend Stella’s cross between a platform and a sneaker. They’re great with jumpsuits, jeans, or a wide-leg pant. I can also tell you they add a few extra inches of height.

”Other sneakers on Winfrey’s list included the APL Riviera Sneaker and The Clubhouse Pro 2 from On , while a hiking option was provided with the Zamberlan Circe GTX women’s boots. Cozy shoe options included the Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandal, the Vionic Mule slipper and “Wizard of Oz” The Sphere Ruby Slippers by Jill Martin x Lorna Luft.

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