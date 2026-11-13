Oprah Winfrey Endorses Meghan Markle As Ever Holiday Hampers Starting at $250

Oprah Winfrey features Meghan Markle's As Ever holiday hampers in her 2026 gift guide. Prices range from $250 to $535, contrasting with cheaper palace alternatives.

Oprah Winfrey has officially recommended Meghan Markle's As Ever holiday collection in her annual 2026 holiday gift guide. The talk show host highlighted the brand's ready-to-gift wicker baskets as ideal festive presents. However, consumers should prepare for premium price tags that exceed $250. The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand offers a range of luxury hampers designed for gifting during the winter season.

Pricing Structure And Top-Tier Offerings

The most expensive item in the collection is The Library Basket, priced at £404, which converts to approximately $535. This basket is marketed as the perfect companion for quiet evenings at home. It includes a double-deck parlour card set, a leather notebook, a bookmark, and a coaster set. The package also contains two signature candles and a limited-edition As Ever Matchbox. Buyers can request an additional bow to be added to the gift at no extra cost. This item represents the highest price point in the entire As Ever festive lineup.

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Mid-Range And Budget-Friendly Options

For those seeking more affordable entry points into the brand, the cheapest Christmas hamper is The Hostess Basket. This option costs £159, which is roughly $211. It is described as the ideal gift for holiday gatherings and serves as an introduction to the As Ever brand. The basket contains many similar products found in The Go-To Hostess Gift set, which retails for $155 or £117. Another accessible option is the Parlour Basket, priced at $242 or £148. This whimsical gift is designed for friendly competition and includes cards, the As Ever x Compartés Botanical Confections Chocolate Bar Trio, and mulling spice kits.

Oprah Winfrey And As Ever Partnership Details

Oprah Winfrey specifically endorsed the As Ever Signature Basket in her widely-read 2026 holiday gift guide. This particular basket is priced at £188, approximately $250. Despite being one of the cheaper options in the hampers collection, it received public validation from the media mogul. Oprah Daily described the basket as a beautiful picnic hamper that brings delight through fruit spreads, chocolates, herbal teas, and a candle. The endorsement covers only this single item. Meghan Markle's six other hampers, which range in price from £404 down to £159, were not included in Oprah's selection.

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Comparison With Royal Palace Festive Ranges

The As Ever pricing strategy stands in stark contrast to offerings from Buckingham Palace. The Palace unveiled its own similar festive offerings last month through the Highgrove brand. Highgrove's most expensive Christmas hamper costs £475. This Palace basket contains 19 carefully selected products designed to amaze and delight recipients. In contrast, Meghan Markle's hampers contain fewer items for similar or higher prices. Highgrove also sells several hampers for under £100, providing a more inclusive price range for shoppers. The Duchess of Sussex's collection is positioned as a premium, exclusive alternative to royal palace goods.

Additional Collections And Brand Strategy

Aside from the hampers, As Ever also sells a chocolate advent calendar priced at £112, which equals about $148. This item alone is more expensive than some entire gift baskets offered by competitors. The Candle Lover's Basket represents another high-cost option at £309, or $410. This basket contains three candles priced at $64 each, along with a Two-Wick Holiday Candle valued at $98. It also includes a limited-edition As Ever matchbox. The Afternoon Tea Basket costs £247, or $328, and offers herbal teas, honey duo gift boxes, and spice kits. The Pantry Basket is priced at £195, or $259, and features pantry staples meant to be shared. These items highlight the brand's focus on high-margin luxury goods. The launch occurred last month and remains exclusively available for purchase in the United States.