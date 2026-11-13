Oprah’s Favorite Things For 2026 Dropped: Here Are 24 Of The Coolest Products To Shop

You get a fancy bath pillow! You get a set of Crayola markers for grown-ups! Everyone gets a Tom Cruise Cake™️!

BuzzFeed and our publishing partners may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. I'm a deputy editorial director on the BuzzFeed Shopping team , who has spent the better part of a decade finding, vetting, and writing about products , from no-nonsense toilet cleaners to the best mascaras to genius ideas that'll win your next gift exchange. As usual, it's chock-full of fun finds across a bunch of categories — fashion, beauty, wellness, home, kids, travel, and food. So we rounded up some of the coolest things to buy yourself or someone you love this year. And if you want to run your gift exchange like one of Oprah's Favorite Things episodes, I totally get it.

"You get a fancy bath pillow! You get a set of Crayola markers for grown-ups! EVERYONE GETS A TOM CRUISE CAKE!

Also read Oprah’s Favorite Things goes live—How to watch first holiday episode in 15 years for free

"designed just for those oh-so-popular adult coloring books we've all been loving. Each color has two tips on each side: a bullet tip for fine and bold lines and a brush tip with flexibility for flowing lines. You can blend several colors into a gradient, but the colors also dry down so you can layer shades on top of each other!

The set also comes in a case that folds down to display all the colors you have to choose from, and it comes with two swatch cards so you can plan your color combos to perfection.

"I'll be honest, I ordered these more out of curiosity than confidence. Crayola is the marker set every kid had in third grade, so when they launched an alcohol-based line for adults, my first thought was that it'd be a nostalgia play that couldn't actually keep up with brands people who color seriously already use. Looking around, I wasn't the only one wondering that. They won me over pretty quickly.

The dual tips--fine point and brush--switch cleanly between detail lines and filling in larger areas, and colors layer without going streaky or patchy where they overlap, which is usually where cheaper markers fall apart. The swatch cards are a nice touch too; you're not guessing what acolor looks like from a cap. I liked them enough that I didn't just test them at my kitchen table--I brought the set to a local coffee shop to color for a bit.

Ended up with a couple of people stopping by the table to ask what I was using, and being genuinely surprised when I showed them it said Crayola on the barrel. Didn't expect a marker set to start conversations, but it did.hard to heal. This fan-favorite cream is formulated with shea butter and avocado and sesame oils that deeeeply moisturize, soften, and combat dehydrated skin.

Unlike other hand balms and ointments, reviewers love how easily it absorbs too , leaving soft, velvety hands that aren't greasy. And not only does it help moisturize and heal, but it helps create a"glove-like" barrier to help prevent further moisture loss.. This is serious. After menopause, my skin just dried up.

Cracking, even bleeding. Nothing worked. I accidentally found this lotion. Got it in a basket with lots of other things.

It doesn't stink; it just has more of an herbal scent. Because of this, I use it at night. A little goes a long way. It feels really thick out of the tube, but absorbs quickly and completely.

It actually heals my dry skin, doesn't just moisturize it. I highly recommend to anyone having real issues. I'm also pretty sensitive to a lot of products, not this one. Can't believe I've never heard of it before now.

Buy it!

" — "Been using this Kiehl’s hand salve for about a week and it's been amazing! I've tried a lot of expensive, nice lotions lately and nothing has worked as well as this has. I wash my hands so much and have very dry, cracked hands and little small cuts, and this has made a significant difference in the last few days. It's also been amazing for my dry feet!!

It’s definitely pricey but so worth it imo! I tried the small size to start but will be upgrading to the large $44 size next time because it's worked so well.

" —. And if you don't know what the heck I'm talking about, let me fill you in: Mr. Cruise has been sending this coconut Bundt cake to pals and colleagues every holiday season for years and years. And until you're on his gifting list, this is the best way to try it for yourself.

, because the most stressful part of Thanksgiving =when your carefully timed sides are all done, but your bird's temperature is....still looking closer to"salmonella" than"scrumptious.

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" It comes with four detachable panels, so you can use as many as you need to fit all your food, but then it stacks neatly for compact storage between uses. Plus the 10 different temperature settings mean you can keep food nice and hot without overcooking or drying out. If your kitchen doesn't have a warming drawer, this is a MUST. You can use as few or as many sections as you want.

I've mostly used it for take-out food which I can pick up before company comes, and then it stays perfectly hot until we're ready to eat. But it would just as easily be great for home cooking. Its easy to disconnect and connect the heating elements. Size is ideal.

I love this product.

" — with pre-cuffed sleeves that hit at that perfect"effortless" length I can't ever quite seem to manage to do myself. This top is the perfect solution for getting a blousey look with those high-waisted bottoms you love, without the discomfort and constant fixing that comes with tucking in a shirt.

"Love love love this button-up shirt. It’s very soft and not see-through at all. I’m a big fan of the cropped top having a shorter torso and not having to worry about the shirt bunching up when I tuck in my shirts. I’ve already ordered more colors!

" —with the hydrating benefits of a balm and the sheer-but-buildable pigment and glassy shine of a gloss. Reviewers say the hydration lasts for hours and looove the gorgeous range of nude shades.

"I love everything about this gloss! The packaging is beautiful, and the formula feels hydrating and comfortable without being heavy or sticky. It lasts surprisingly well, and My Girl is such a gorgeous pink rose. Definitely something I would repurchase!

" —made with a merino wool blend for breathable comfort and moisture-wicking through long treks in hiking boots, plus a seamless toe design and cushioned sole that'll help keep you focused on the beautiful scenery around you, instead of what's going on with your feet. Many reviewers say they simply won't buy another brand!by far outlasted and outperformed the three peak logo brand I purchased at the same time "These socks are AWESOME!

Yes, they are a tad pricey, but if your feet perspire, look no further. I've been wearing them all summer and my feet don't get hot at all. I no longer get blisters. I wash in cold water and line dry.

I purchased several pairs and will never go back to anything else.

" —that miiiiight just take the crown as your new favorite writing implement! It has a metallic body , a wide grip for comfortable writing, and a magnetic cap you're not so likely to lose. Reviewers ofin general love the smooth, bold ink with excellent flow! Btw, apparently this pen was sold out widely in Japan!

, the ideal solution for anyone who doesn't want to choose between immersive streaming of their favorite shows and their home decor aesthetic. It mounts flush against the wall and has a matte finish with brightness that adapts to your space, so any piece you choose to display looks realistic. And the glare-free finish and QLED picture are great when it's time to catch up on your favorite program, too!

It comes with a sleek black bezel frame, but you can swap it out for another style that suits you! You get 30 free pieces of artwork to choose from per month, but the full selection requires a subscription. The Wireless One Connect box sits separately from the TV, so you can plug your components in elsewhere, meaning the only wire coming from the TV itself is the power cord.

"Purchased the 55-inch Frame TV Pro. I did the installation myself, and it was very easy. Picture quality is outstanding, and we love the artwork. It's awesome to see beautiful and new art throughout the day, even when the TV is not being used.

There is a motion sensor, so it will blank/turn off when no one is in the room.

"Needed something for our high-glare living room, thought the price was high, and the art mode was gimmicky. Ridiculous to have to pay for the art mode, Roku provides the “Backdrops” app for free; you can always upload your own photos.

However, the lack of glare is incredible, and during the day, the paintings look real. Premium was steep but hoping for a long life span. Happy with low latency from the One Connect Box. Not gaming but streaming over Ethernet is smooth.

Mounting was as straightforward as it gets. Nice that the mount comes in the box.

" —that'll block out that pesky light that keeps you from a restful night of sleep *without* uncomfortably pressing down on your eyelids. And the 100% mulberry silk front and back are gentler on your skin and hair, too!. Because why should that comfy support only be available in the summertime? Pair these with a funky pair of socks and strut your stuff.

"Love love love. These sandals are so soft, warm, and comfy. I will order another pair. I wear them every day.

" —so you can air fry , bake, dehydrate, roast, and crisp *two* things at once — using different settings and at different temperatures. You can even use the ~Smart Finish~ feature to stagger start times so everything is ready at the same time!

And like the regular Ninja Crispi, the baskets are made of glass, so you can prep, cook, and store foods right in the same container and everything washes up right in the dishwasher. That means you can make a protein and sides at the same time, or make something for yourself and something for the kiddos at the same time — whatever works best for you!

"I cannot say enough about this air fryer to make you want to purchase it; it is the most amazing invention of air fryers I have ever seen in my life! I 've cooked everything in these steaks, pork chops, chicken, bread, potatoes, vegetables... it cooks everything perfectly and and evenly.

The meat comes out more juicy than had I cooked it in a regular oven it made my steak so soft it literally melted in my mouth which is hard to do because I like mine quite rare and my husband likes his more well done. The fact that you can cook both at different temperatures for different amounts of time just blows my mind; it's so convenient..

I absolutely love the cooldown function afterward it does stay a little warm to the touch but reduces the heat of the mechanism very well while keeping the food hot. Noise level... it's about as loud as if you put the fan on over your oven it's equivalent to that!

And I think it's definitely worth the money because I can tell I'm going to get a lot of use out of it" —, an almost TOO cute wooden train set that comes with 15 mini board books by Tabitha Page . The books are all designed for tots to explore and learn first words across a variety of themes, like food, clothing, animals, and more..

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There is going to be endless playtime with this toy in my house. We will be pulling the train along with the beautiful ribbon, parking the train in the station along the foldout tracks, and emptying, reading, and reloading the train with books. There is so much value in this one set. This will certainly be a memorable toy from my children’s childhood, and I will be saving this for grandkids one day.

It is that special!

" —that can make a mean 12-inch Neapolitan style pizza in *SIXTY SECONDS*. It can heat to a whopping 950 degrees and has temperatures for Neapolitan, New York and Detroit 'zas, but it's also great for flame-grilled veggies and steaks. I've never been more jealous of people with balconies and backyards. This will get you restaurant results at home. 100% brand loyal because of the quality and durability that this entry-level oven provides at the price!

Don't go with anything else! If you have the money and want to make pizzas bigger than 12” and have the luxury of a digital readout, splurge for themade of 100% merino wool ideal for layering up during cold days, whether you're playing winter sports, traveling to a chilly destination, or just spending a lot of time outdoors.

It adds warmth, but also breathability and moisture-wicking — and reviewers say the itch-free softness feels comfy all day, and even helps with chafing. I've tried a lot of base layers. This is by far the best. They feel like snuggly pajamas and keep me warm enough that, with another couple of layers on top, I don't even mind going outside at 15 below.

Very pricey, but worth it to me. I just wish I could trade in all of the others I've tried -- silk, tech, cotton, wool-blends, etc. — and have the money to spend on these instead.and a nesting design to save you serious storage space. The handles stay cool to the touch and are interchangeable, so you can pull any of the pans out of the oven with ease.

Relatedly, the sauce pans and frying pan are also oven-safe up to 450 degrees and dishwasher safe — but note that the handles are not. Includes two detachable handles, a 1.5 quart saucepan, 2.5 quar. saucepan, 3 quart saute pan, 10.2-inch frypan, with corresponding glass and plastic lids.

"Great cookware set for the price. The nonstick works really well, food doesn’t stick, and cleanup is super easy. I love the detachable handles—they make storage simple and save space. It heats evenly and looks really nice in the kitchen.

Just use gentle utensils to keep the coating in good shape. Overall, perfect for everyday cooking.

" —, a fan-favorite with thousands of reviews speaking to the softness of the fabric and stretch that feels comfortable but stays securely in place. And the drawstring waist is the perfect touch of cute, too. Many reviewers are on their second, third, or even fourth pair!

"We all know, not all leggings are created equal. There are so many factors that go into a good legging. I’m a personal trainer and athlete — I am always in leggings. I’ve tried them all and finally, the search is over.

Vuori is perfection in every single way. Soft, stays in place, no camel toe, no strange bagginess around the knees or ankles. These really are a good all around legging.

" —, because if your butt is cold, the rest of you is cold. The Super Puff collection is a fan-favorite I see all over the streets of New York for a reason — these puffers are wind- and water resistant, with a matte finish that looks expensive and down filling that's designed to keep the wearer warm down to -40 degrees. Yeah, that'll do!

"You can feel the substantial down “loft” immediately. I was always an EB customer; however, this Puff is far beyond my EB past experience and expectations. I don't even need a scarf. I love the minimalist design.

I was stalking the website for a while, the larger sizes tend to sell out very fast. Lo and behold an XL black coat FINALLY became available, I jumped on it. I plan to buy other styles in the future. Just be mindful that this is cut smaller, measure yourself well before ordering.

The hype is real y'all!

" —for the coolest baby you know. They're made of organic cotton and printed with adorable graphics that celebrate all their moods: happy, sad, sleepy, grumpy, and of course, silly goose.that'll make your next tub soak even more luxurious. It fizzes up to create a"creamy" lather with bubbles reviewers saylast and is formulated with Pink Himalayan salt, plus coconut milk powder and jojoba for softer skin post-bath.

The bonus is that it comes an amphora-inspired jar that's giving"antiquity section at the Met" and will lookThe bubbles get sooo fluffy and actually last, which I feel like never happens!! 😂 The scent is really nice too — kinda herbal and spa-like without being too much. My skin feels really soft after, instead of all dry and tight like it can be with some bubble baths. And you honestly don’t need much, so a little goes a long way!

" —available in four different skin tones and hand-knit in 100% cotton yarn, so each one is designed to be held and cuddled through years of love. They're recommended for babies approaching one year and up.

"Shopped early to get our daughter this baby for Christmas. It is DARLING! So well made and love the fact that it is washable. She is just one year old this year, but I know this baby will be well-loved in the years to come.

❤️" —is feeling a little lonely on your kitchen counter. 🥺 You can customize the coarseness for whatever dish you're cooking and dispense your seasoning with just the push of a button. Plus, they sit right on a charging base, so they're always ready to rock.

"This is a favorite of mine. It looks classy and works perfectly. It's also easily filled and holds a generous amount of salt and pepper. Operates with a touch button on the front and has a choice of how fine you want the grind to be.

Highly recommend.

" —"Just a joy to work with. Absolutely beautiful — each piece brings joy! And the quality of the puzzle itself?! It's made from some paper that actually feels soft to the touch.

So it's a delight all the way around. I'm so glad I bought two. I will definitely share and purchase more!

" —for the truffle enthusiast in your life. Oprah usually puts something from this brand on her list, and this looks like another winner! Reviewers love thefrom this brand, and this set is a great way to try out a few flavor profiles: it comes with white truffle hot sauce, smoky pineapple hot sauce, and white truffle olive oil.

BuzzFeed Shopping is service journalism first: our writers and editors spend all day shopping so you don’t have to, vetting products, fact-checking brand claims, and surfacing what actually helps in real life. We center readers over revenue, recommend products with authenticity , and reflect our diverse audience, inclusive of a variety of price points, people, and needs.

We cut through fake deals, favor useful info over glossy fluff, and recommend both budget and splurge options with context so you can decide what’s right for you — and still have a little fun along the way.