Oprah Endorsement Highlights Meghan Markle's Expensive As Ever Holiday Hampers

Oprah Winfrey selected Meghan Markle's As Ever Signature Basket for her 2026 guide. The Duchess's holiday collection features wicker baskets ranging from £159 to £535.

On November 14, 2025, the luxury lifestyle brand As Ever, founded by Meghan Markle, revealed its new festive holiday range in the United States. The collection features a series of premium wicker gift baskets that carry significant price tags, with costs ranging from £159 to £535.

Oprah Winfrey highlighted one of the mid-tier options in her annual 2026 holiday gift guide. The media mogul praised the As Ever Signature Basket as a perfect present, describing it as a beautifully made picnic hamper that offers delight and deliciousness through its curated contents.

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Signature Basket Features Oprah Endorsement

While Oprah Winfrey publicly endorsed the As Ever Signature Basket, she did not feature the majority of the available options in her guide. The Signature Basket retails for £188, which is approximately $250 USD. This specific hamper is priced in the lower-middle tier of the new collection.

Wikipedia and official brand descriptions identify the Signature Basket as the item that received the public seal of approval from the Duchess of Sussex's close friend. Oprah Daily described the package as a gift that brings delight and deliciousness, noting it is filled with fruit spreads, chocolates, herbal teas, and a candle.

The selection process by Oprah Winfrey was selective. Six other hampers in the As Ever range, with prices between £159 and £404, were excluded from her 2026 recommendation list. This omission suggests a specific curation strategy for her audience.

Library Basket Represents Top Price Point

The most expensive item in the As Ever Christmas collection is the Library Basket. This product retails for £404, which converts to approximately $535 USD. It is marketed as the ideal gift for a quiet evening at home.

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Shoppers purchasing the Library Basket receive a double-deck parlour card set, a leather notebook, a bookmark, a coaster set, two signature candles, and a limited-edition As Ever Matchbox. The brand offers an additional bow for free with this purchase.

The Library Basket sets a high financial bar for the collection. Its price point is significantly higher than many standard gift sets available in the general market. The contents focus on stationery and home ambiance rather than consumable food items.

Candle Lover Basket Carries High Cost

The Candle Lover's Basket is another premium offering in the As Ever range. It costs £309, or roughly $410 USD. This hamper is designed for individuals who appreciate scented home products.

The contents include three candles priced at $64 each and a larger Two-Wick Holiday Candle valued at $98. The package also contains a limited-edition As Ever matchbox. These figures highlight the high margin on candle products within the collection.

This basket represents a substantial investment for holiday givers. The cost is driven by the high unit price of the individual candles inside the wicker container.

Afternoon Tea and Pantry Options Detail

The Afternoon Tea Basket is priced at £247, which is approximately $328 USD. It is described as the perfect gift for leisurely afternoons. The basket contains Herbal Peppermint Tea, Herbal Hibiscus Tea, and Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea.

Additional items in the Afternoon Tea Basket include a Honey Duo Gift Box, two spice kits, a signature fruit spread gift box, and a chocolate bar gift box. The combination aims to provide a complete tea experience.

Similarly, The Pantry Basket is priced at £195, or $259 USD. It is filled with pantry staples meant to be shared. The contents feature the Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box, Honey Duo Gift Box, Flower Sprinkles, and multiple herbal teas.

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The Pantry Basket also includes Hot Toddy Mulling Spice Kit and Spiced Cider Mulling Spice Kit. This selection targets consumers looking for cooking and baking ingredients for the season.

Comparison With Palace And Royal Prices

The As Ever collection launched just days after Buckingham Palace unveiled its own festive offerings. The prices for Meghan Markle's hampers contrast sharply with those from Highgrove House.

The most expensive hamper at Highgrove costs £475. However, it contains 19 carefully selected products. In contrast, the As Ever Library Basket at £404 contains fewer items.

Highgrove also offers hampers below the £100 mark. Meghan Markle's collection does not have options in this lower price bracket. The cheapest item, the Hostess Basket, costs £159 or $211 USD.

Hostess Basket And Parlour Pricing

The Hostess Basket is described as the perfect gift for a holiday gathering. It is priced at £159, which is approximately $211 USD. This is the lowest entry point for the As Ever wicker collection.

The basket is framed as an introduction to the brand. It contains many of the same products found in the As Ever Go-To Hostess Gift, which costs $155 or £117.

The Parlour Basket is priced at $242, which equals £148 USD. It is designed for an evening of games and gathering. The contents include cards, a chocolate bar trio, mulling spice kits, and a Signature Candle.

The advent calendar alone costs £112 or $148 USD. This item is part of the broader holiday range but is separate from the wicker basket collection. The entire range emphasizes premium pricing for curated lifestyle goods.