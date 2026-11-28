The next viral Amazon coat?

Favorite Things lists“This oversize, cropped down coat is water resistant, warm down to 14ºF, comes in nine colors, and, at less than $100, is a terrific gift for someone who likes a fresh take on a classic,” OprahThe cropped, on-trend silhouette comes in neutrals like black, tan and white, in addition to bolder colors like bold green and bright orange.

The non-bulky style gets great ratings from Amazon shoppers, too, with reviews declaring it everything from “flattering” to the “perfect fit and warmth. ” “It actually looks better on in person than on the model ,” one wrote, saying they were surprised by how much they loved the piece.

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