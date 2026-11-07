Opposites Can Attract But Similarity Brings Stability

Do opposites attract? They can, but commonalties in personality, values, and goals predict long term stability.

A meta-analysis of studies finds that partners in long term couples share up to 89% of core traits and values.. But is there any evidence that this is the case?

In a systematic review of 199 peer-reviewed studies, Horwitz and colleagues showed that partners in couple relationships have up to 89% of their core traits and values in common. The most significant overlapping traits included educational attainment and substance use. What else do partners tend to share?.

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One can readily see, with the polarization we see in social and political views today, that a progressive person and a right-wing person probably would experience major difficulties, so this makes a lot of sense. While core values and lifestyle habits ideally should match, differences work best in terms of practical talents or skills .

One partner may suggest a destination for a trip, and the other may plan out in advance all the components for a smooth trip. People naturally gravitate toward"kindred spirits" who reflect their own personalities rather than opposing ones.

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Yes, someone being fun-loving, carefree, and up for anything may be attractive traits when one first meets someone, but after that initial rush and blush, what do the two of you have to fall back on in terms of coreThe discussion of talents versus value and homophily above gestures to the exception to the rule: An important factor in couple relationships is where partners can balance each other out along the lines of personality and abilities. For instance, one partner can be quite sociable, gregarious— a people person—whereas the other might be more, quiet, and retiring and leaves the social calendar to their social butterfly partner.

The more extraverted partner can “shore up” or counterbalance the other’s lower inclination towards socializing, However, speaking as a couples therapist, I can assert that partners can and do evolve over time and “rub off” on one another over decades such that they both can change and move “toward the middle” on personality dimensions.

For example, the more extraverted partner can move toward the midrange of the extraversion-to-continuum and begin to value solo time to read, write, and recharge, and the other formerly shy wallflower can become more loquacious and comfortable with going out and spending time with others, so much so that they might begin demonstrating initiative in this regard, even arranging social events, whereas before this would never have happened. In other words, differences between partners can not only balance each other out but also spur change over time towards each becoming more balanced within themselves.

While brief sparks or a kind of fascination can happen with someone who presents as very different from ourselves, long-term romantic stability stems mostly from common ground between partners. During a speed date, checking what’s different and what’s the same in terms of personality, goals, and values can provide valuable data to decide if this is a relationship that stands the test of time. Horwitz, T. B., Balbona, J. V., Paulich, K. N., & Keller, M. C. .

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Evidence of correlations between human partners based on systematic reviews and meta-analyses of 22 traits and UK Biobank analysis of 133 traits. Kyle D. Killian, Ph. D., LMFTAfter years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

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