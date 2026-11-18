Discover Mes°, the innovative hair care brand by Jennifer Lawrence and biotech entrepreneur Jasmina Aganovic.

, whose long list of credits include the “Hunger Games” series, “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Winter’s Bone” and “Mother! ” But watch it Lawrence did, followed by a phone call, followed by a site visit to Boston where Aganovic is based, followed by a proposition for Aganovic to start aspace.

But Lawrence persisted, and the result is Mes°, a hair care line that launched in late October and is looking to shake up the styling scene.

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“I knew that I wanted to create something new, and I had a specific idea of what this blank space in the hair world was,” said Lawrence. “It wasn’t until I saw Jasmina and what Arcaea was doing and how they were thinking about science differently that I saw the possibility of ‘Oh! With this person I don’t have to recreate something that already exists and make it better. With this person I can actually create something new.

” For reference, what she had seen Aganovic do included launching Future Society, a scent brand that uses biotechnology to recreate fragrances inspired by extinct flowers, for example, or the smell of snow. In the process of using biology to makeproducts that reimagine the future, Arcaea has raised an impressive $78 million in series A Funding from investors including Chanel, Givaudan and Olaplex. Still, Aganovic had many reservations about launching another brand, let alone with a busy celebrity.

“My initial thoughts were this is an incredibly talented person, and wow, what an amazing thing! I had such an immense amount of respect for her and what she had accomplished in her career,” said Aganovic.

“Setting all of that aside, though, I had been in the beauty industry for 20 years, and have seen brands come and go. I’ve seen how with little meaning things can be created. I didn’t really have enough information to understand the extent of her interests, of her passion, of her connection to hair, which I got to know. ”At the same time, Lawrence was fully aware she had her work cut out for herself.

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“I knew I had a lot to prove to Jasmina because she was not looking for a celebrity co-founder or celebrity hairstylist or anything like that. ” Lawrence told Aganovic she would be happy to wait for her to come around, even if it took a decade. Her persistence paid off.

“Jen made it a point to build a relationship with me so that I could get to know her,” said Aganovic. “In that process, I became very inspired by the opportunity that she saw, and the amount of possibility that comes along with it, and that was when it started to click for me. That it wasn’t just ‘oh she saw a TED Talk and she thought it was interesting.

’” Fast forward to the present day and Aganovic and Lawrence recently unveiled their brand, Mes°, which launched with three products: Multitask Repair Mask, $52, a hair mask that can be used on dry hair before shampooing, overnight while you sleep, or worn out as a sleek wet look or slicked-back bun; Off-Duty Restyling Serum, $44, designed to help extend the life of great hair; and Good Roots Volume Mist, $34, powered by proprietary ARC-5™ Technology to lift the roots while biologically helping manage excess oil. A 50-50 venture between the duo , Lawrence holds the title of cofounder and Aganovic is chief executive officer.

“I felt like I had to choose between my hair looking good and styling it,” said Lawrence on the ethos of the brand, after years of heat styling and harsh products for all her various characters. “I wanted to know that what I was putting on my hair made it healthier, and that I can also wear it outside and not look ridiculous.

With these products, your hair gets healthier and stronger with every single use, and they’re also styling products. ” Aganovic views the white space as simplifying hair routines.

“It’s a mask, but you don’t use the mask in the shower. You use it on dry hair. You can go out, and it gives you this chic look. The root spray is going to help you extend time between washes by reducing your oil,” she said.

That level of performance is intended to be a key differentiator from other celebrity brands. Neither Lawrence or Aganovic is interested in deploying the typical playbook.

“Fundamentally, it’s really simple: you create something that has to exist, where there is a need state, there is a problem state,” said Aganovic, “and you can make that a reality. That is exactly what we’re doing here in the simplest sense. ” Lawrence added that she sees it as an artist-led brand, versus a celebrity brand, and Aganovic views Lawrence as a business partner rather than a celebrity.

“She’s come to Boston. She’s gotten to know our team. For me, the framing has always been like yes, she’s Jennifer Lawrence, but she’s my partner in this. She’s a person.

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I’m going to treat her like I would treat any partner, regardless of what they are. ” It’s clear that the duo have bonded in and out of the lab. Lawrence joked that Aganovic never underestimates her.

“Sometimes she uses very scientific terms, and I have to remind her that I don’t know what she’s talking about,” she said. “We’re the perfect example of opposites attract. We both have our strengths and weaknesses. There’s certain things that she can bring to the table that I obviously cannot.

”Still, there’s been a learning curve. As for the unexpected aspects of being a brand founder?

“There’s so many Zooms, and they’re so long,” she laughed. “I didn’t realize everybody in the entertainment industry is ADD, so no Zoom really lasts longer than like 20 or 30 minutes. ” For Aganovic, launching into hair care was an entirely new proposition from a formulation point of view and a challenge she relished.

“Understanding how to weave the science and the technology into the story in a way that is totally supporting the mission of the brand is such a specific type of strategy that is not easy to pull off,” she said. “We’ve done that really well. ” But while Aganovic brings her science chops to this partnership, Lawrence’s creative vision was evident on a stiflingly hot June day at GUM Studios in Industry City, Brooklyn during the Mes° campaign shoot.

On a closed set of just her, the director Isaac Lock and the models, many of whom were normal people discovered on the streets of New York City, Lawrence was directing and cheering on the participants, who were asked to dance however they wanted to the same piece of music. Lawrence saw her role on set that day as a multitasker.

“Acting is pretty similar — wherever you can be helpful. Sometimes that’s getting out of the way and just sitting back and watching. On the one hand, I felt responsible for the creative, and I also felt responsible for the models because I was asking them to do something,” she said. She wanted the casting to be a reflection of the diverse population of New York City, which she calls home.

“I wanted to see the world that I live in,” said Lawrence. In fact the casting continued to the last minute, when one of the models riding the elevator with Lawrence told her that her mother had even better floor length hair. To which Lawrence responded, “Where is she? ” and promptly arranged to fly her out.

Granted, that’s not a traditional marketing move. But the founders have no desire to follow the rules. “This is not your traditional, typical hair care brand,” said Aganovic.