Oppo Watch X2 Teases Reveal OnePlus Watch 3 Specs and Design

Oppo provided a glimpse of its upcoming Watch X2, hinting at key features and design elements. This sparked speculation about the OnePlus Watch 3, as both watches are expected to share considerable hardware similarities. The Watch X2's impressive 2200 nits display brightness suggests the OnePlus Watch 3 will likely boast the same feature. Both watches are anticipated to offer up to 5 days of battery life, powered by a 631 mAh battery. The design will be the primary differentiator, with the OnePlus Watch 3 expected in Emerald and Obsidian colors with silicone bands, while the Oppo Watch X2 offers a more premium look in black, Desert Silver Moon, and Thousand Blue Peaks, with leather bands on the latter two options.

Oppo has given us a sneak peek at its upcoming Watch X2 through a product webpage, revealing design elements and some key features. While the webpage doesn't divulge all the details, it provides enough information to speculate about the OnePlus Watch 3, as the two wearables are expected to share many similarities. Oppo and OnePlus often share hardware components, so when one brand releases information about a new smartwatch, it often gives us clues about what to expect from the other.

The Watch X2 boasts a display with an impressive 2200 nits of brightness, a significant leap from its predecessor's 600 nits. This means users will enjoy crystal-clear details even in bright sunlight. It's highly probable that the OnePlus Watch 3 will also feature a display capable of reaching the same 2200 nits brightness.Oppo hasn't revealed much beyond the display specifications, but teasers from both brands suggest some common ground. The OnePlus Watch 3 is anticipated to be powered by a 631 mAh battery, promising up to 5 days of battery life. This aligns with the expected battery capacity of the Oppo Watch X2, which will likely also utilize a combination of Wear OS and a more energy-efficient proprietary OS for extended usage without all the advanced features. The key differentiator between the two watches is likely to be the design. The OnePlus Watch 3 is rumored to come in two color options – Emerald (green) and Obsidian (black) – both with silicone bands. The Watch X2, on the other hand, adopts a more premium aesthetic with a black version (also featuring a silicone band) and two additional variants – Desert Silver Moon and Thousand Blue Peaks – both sporting leather bands. The Watch X2 is also expected to feature a distinct rotating bezel, although further details regarding the materials used are awaited.Next week, we'll finally get a comprehensive unveiling of both the Oppo and OnePlus watches, which are poised to be formidable contenders in the smartwatch market. While the Oppo watch is likely to target its domestic market primarily, the OnePlus Watch 3 is set for release in the US, Canada, and Europe. Equipped with a large battery and a bright display, it has the potential to emerge as a strong alternative to Samsung's offerings.





