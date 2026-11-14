Oppo Pad Mini vs Apple iPad Mini 7: Key Specs, Price, and Availability

Oppo launched the Pad Mini in April 2026 with superior OLED specs and Snapdragon power. Compare its $675-$1000 price and availability against the $899 Apple iPad Mini 7 to decide which tablet wins.

The Oppo Pad Mini has entered the competitive small tablet market as a high-performance alternative to the Apple iPad Mini . Released in April 2026 , this Android tablet features an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. While it offers significant hardware advantages over Apple's device, consumers face hurdles regarding global availability and shipping costs.

Oppo Pad Mini Technical Specifications

The Oppo Pad Mini distinguishes itself with superior visual and power metrics. It features an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED screen with a 344 ppi pixel density. The display achieves a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and supports a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz . These specs ensure vivid colors and smooth motion handling for streaming and gaming.

Also read Apple announces release dates for the first Apple Home Collection smart devices

Under the hood, the Oppo Pad Mini utilizes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor with eight cores . It is supported by a large 8,000 mAh battery, which provides extended runtime compared to competitors. This combination of a high-refresh-rate screen and powerful eight-core architecture makes it a robust device for multitasking and heavy applications.

Comparing Against Apple iPad Mini Hardware

When compared to the Apple iPad Mini , the Oppo Pad Mini holds a clear technical lead in display and power. The iPad Mini uses a screen with 326 ppi resolution and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits . It also supports a maximum refresh rate of only 60 Hz , which is significantly lower than the Oppo device.

Advertisement

Apple's iPad Mini also trails in battery capacity and processing power. The iPad Mini contains a 4,974 mAh battery and runs on a processor with six cores . The Oppo tablet's 8,000 mAh battery and eight-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset offer substantially more endurance and computational strength for users who prioritize raw performance.

Camera Performance Differences

Camera capabilities present a slight trade-off between the two devices. The iPad Mini features a 12 MP rear camera capable of recording 4K video at up to 60 fps . This high frame rate is beneficial for smoother video playback.

In contrast, the Oppo Pad Mini has a slightly higher resolution sensor at 13 MP . However, it is limited to recording 4K video at 30 fps . While the Oppo device captures more pixel detail, the iPad Mini offers better motion handling for video content creation.

Pricing and Global Availability Strategy

Pricing for the Oppo Pad Mini varies drastically depending on the region and retailer. In China, the 256 GB model costs approximately $675 USD , while the 512 GB version is priced around $750 USD . These prices are significantly lower than the official India pricing, which lists the 256 GB matte-display version at roughly $1,000 USD .

Advertisement

For comparison, Apple prices the 256 GB iPad Mini at $899 and the 512 GB version at $1,099 . The Oppo Pad Mini offers a competitive price in China, but international buyers must factor in shipping fees and import tariffs. This can make the final cost comparable to or higher than buying the iPad Mini locally.

Obtaining the Device Outside Official Markets

The Oppo Pad Mini was initially released in China and is expanding to India , Malaysia , and Singapore . Users in other countries can purchase the device via the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao . Third-party retailers like TradingShenzhen also offer the tablet, though prices may fluctuate.

While the Oppo Pad Mini provides superior specifications on paper, the iPad Mini retains an advantage in ease of purchase. Apple operates physical stores in many countries, ensuring immediate access. The Oppo device requires online ordering and international shipping, which may deter buyers who prioritize convenience over raw hardware power.