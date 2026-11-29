Oppo expands its tablet lineup with matte display editions including the Pad Mini, Pad 3, and Pad 5. These models reduce glare for better visibility in bright environments at various price points.

Oppo has significantly expanded its tablet portfolio by introducing specific Matte Display Edition models across its product range. This strategy provides consumers with a specialized alternative to standard glossy screens, addressing the common issue of screen reflections. The company now offers three primary tablet models featuring this matte finish technology: the Oppo Pad Mini, Oppo Pad 3, and Oppo Pad 5.

Oppo Pad Mini Specifications and Performance

The Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition serves as a compact alternative to larger tablets, appealing to users who prioritize portability without sacrificing power. This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip paired with 8 GB of RAM. It features an 8.8-inch OLED panel with a 2.5K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The display achieves a full-screen peak brightness of 1,600 nits, ensuring visibility in various lighting conditions.

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Battery life is supported by an 8,000 mAh capacity that accepts up to 67 watts SuperVOOC charging. The device includes support for a stylus, making it suitable for digital art and note-taking. It runs on ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16, and offers robust connectivity through Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. Camera options include a 13 MP rear sensor and an 8 MP front camera.

Large Screen Options and Pricing Details

For users requiring larger displays, the Oppo Pad 3 and Oppo Pad 5 Matte Display Editions provide substantial screen real estate. The Oppo Pad 3 MDE features an 11.6-inch LCD panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It is driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC with 8 GB of RAM and a 9,520 mAh battery. This model runs ColorOS 15 and includes 8 MP cameras on both the front and rear.

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The Oppo Pad 5 MDE takes a slightly different approach with a 12.1-inch LCD screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It utilizes a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip, 8 GB of RAM, and a larger 10,050 mAh battery. Like the Pad 3, it features 8 MP cameras but distinguishes itself by offering a 5G cellular variant, which is not available for the Pad 3 MDE. Both models are sold in Asian markets.

Market Availability and Cost Analysis

Pricing and availability for these devices vary significantly across different regions in Asia. The Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is available in markets such as India and Malaysia for approximately $900 to $1,050. The larger Pad 5 MDE is priced around $500 in Malaysia and Singapore, while the Pad 3 MDE retails for about $390 in Malaysia. Both larger models are actively sold in these specific territories.

Additionally, Oppo sells an Oppo Pad SE Matte model exclusively in Singapore. This budget-oriented tablet features a matte-finish screen and retails for around $250. It does not appear to be available in other international markets. The introduction of these matte variants allows buyers to choose based on preference for reduced glare versus the traditional vibrant colors associated with glossy panels.