Oppo introduces credit-based AI subscriptions for ColorOS 17 in India, charging users for photo editing and translation tools with plans starting at 289 rupees monthly.

Oppo is preparing to implement a new monetization strategy for artificial intelligence tools integrated into its ColorOS 17 operating system. The Chinese technology manufacturer plans to require smartphone users to purchase monthly subscriptions to continue accessing premium AI capabilities. Recent screenshots reveal three distinct pricing tiers for these services, with the entry-level option costing 289 Indian rupees per month.

ColorOS 17 AI Credit System Mechanics

The Core Details & Mechanism of this new system revolve around a credit-based allowance rather than unlimited access. Oppo has structured its subscription plans to provide users with a specific monthly quota of credits that can be utilized across various AI functions. This model replaces the previous expectation of free, unrestricted usage for advanced features. Users must carefully monitor their remaining credits to avoid service interruptions or additional charges.

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The three primary features subject to this new credit system include Live Translation, the AI Photo Agent, and the transcription function within the AI Recorder. Each of these tools consumes credits at different rates depending on the complexity and duration of the task. For instance, editing a photograph using natural language commands requires a different credit cost compared to transcribing a brief meeting note. This distinction ensures that heavy users of specific tools are charged proportionally to their consumption.

The credit system applies to features that significantly enhance user productivity and creativity. The AI Photo Agent allows for sophisticated image editing through simple text prompts. The Live Translation feature facilitates real-time communication across language barriers. The transcription function converts recorded audio from meetings and lectures into written text. These tools are designed to be high-utility, which justifies the tiered pricing structure introduced by the company.

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Stakeholder Impacts and Market Context

Stakeholder Positions & Competing Views highlight the significant implications for OnePlus device owners in particular. Many OnePlus users are currently transitioning from OxygenOS to ColorOS as the brand stops launching new products in certain international markets. This operational shift means that existing OnePlus hardware will rely on ColorOS updates, bringing them directly into the scope of these new subscription models. The integration affects a large base of users who previously enjoyed different feature access levels.

OnePlus has already confirmed that specific AI features within the operating system will face usage restrictions once predefined limits are reached. Users can either pay for additional usage through credits or wait for their free allowance to reset at the start of the next billing cycle. This confirmation aligns with the broader strategy Oppo is implementing across its smartphone ecosystem. The move signals a definitive shift in how software services are monetized for legacy and current devices alike.

Interestingly, Oppo has acknowledged the possibility of charging for these advanced features in the fine print of its official website documentation. The company stated that both basic and premium tools would be affected, though some basic photo editing functions remain unaffected by the credit system. This distinction allows casual users to continue using standard tools without financial barriers. However, power users requiring advanced AI assistance will face the new subscription requirements.

Pricing Tiers and Subscription Costs

Real-World Impact & What Comes Next begins with the specific pricing structure announced for the Indian market. The Basic plan costs 289 Indian rupees, which is approximately 3 US dollars, and provides 20,000 credits. The Pro plan is priced at 579 Indian rupees, or about 6 US dollars, offering 50,000 credits. The Ultra plan represents the highest tier at 959 Indian rupees, roughly 10 US dollars, granting users 100,000 credits for the month.

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To illustrate the value of these credits, reports indicate that the Basic subscription supports approximately 50 requests using the AI Photo Agent. Alternatively, it covers about 100 minutes of Live Translation usage. The Ultra subscription significantly increases these limits, allowing for 250 photo editing requests or 500 minutes of translation. This breakdown helps consumers understand how their credits translate into tangible usage hours or actions.

For users who exhaust their monthly allowance before the billing cycle resets, Oppo offers an option to purchase additional credits separately. These supplemental packs start at 189 Indian rupees, or roughly 2 US dollars, for 10,000 credits. This flexibility allows occasional users to pay only for what they need without committing to a higher monthly tier. It provides a middle ground for those who exceed their base allowance intermittently.

At present, Oppo is rolling out these subscription plans exclusively in India. The company has not yet announced the specific pricing structures for markets outside of India. However, industry expectations suggest that similar credit-based systems will eventually expand to other regions where Oppo devices are supported. Until then, Indian users are the primary test case for this new digital service model.