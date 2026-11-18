An op-ed argues that despite Democratic electoral gains, only impeachment can remove Donald Trump from office and prevent further government instability.

Donald Trump explicitly rejected any responsibility for the recent Federal Aviation Administration outage that forced the grounding of twelve thousand passenger jets for over four hours. The former president stated on Monday morning that he does not take the blame for the incident when questioned about his role in the logistics failure. This denial came shortly after he made alarming remarks regarding potential military action against Iran, saying, 'We May Do Another Little Epic Fury,' while simultaneously claiming ignorance of any planned strike on the nation.

The combination of these events has intensified calls for Donald Trump to be removed from office by incoming Democratic majorities in Congress. These new majorities hold no meaningful power unless they successfully execute the impeachment process to end his presidency. Voters explicitly sent representatives to Washington to conclude the Trump era, viewing oversight alone as ineffective because Donald Trump will not cooperate or reach across the aisle.

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This political shift represents the largest midterm landslide since the Watergate scandal, which previously forced an American president out of office. Democrats now serve seventy-five percent of the population, with victories including a Democratic senator-elect in Kansas and blue shifts in states like Texas and Alaska. The electorate appears to demand that their representatives pull the plug on the MAGA agenda before further institutional damage occurs.

Donald Trump continues to face criticism for destabilizing American institutions despite being the first ex-president to face felony convictions. Seventy-seven million Americans reelected him in 2024, a decision many critics argue is irreversible through normal political channels. The current administration is described as committing dozens of impeachable offenses while simultaneously eroding the basic components of the US government structure.

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Economic and national security failures under the Trump administration include a major crisis involving Nvidia and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Donald Trump traveled to China to meet with leaders, a move compared by critics to a betrayal akin to Benedict Arnold. Meanwhile, domestic issues like the resurgence of measles and the recent FAA outage highlight the administration's perceived incompetence in managing basic services.

The Trump administration has appointed controversial figures like Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, a decision widely criticized as an embarrassment to the United States. Critics argue that Donald Trump is a weapon of mass destruction who will destroy any Republican nominee who attempts to run against him. Vice President JD Vance's prospects have diminished significantly due to this interference, with him going from presumptive nominee to unlikely candidate in just a few days.

Impeachment is presented by many observers as the only peaceful method to remove Donald Trump from power and prevent further societal division. The country is described as hanging by a thread, with life only getting darker until the Trump era ends. Failure to act is viewed as a historical failure that will result in harsh judgment from future generations who witness the current chaos.

Concerns have escalated regarding the potential for an 'unconscionable horror' if Donald Trump does not unequivocally rule out a nuclear attack on Iran. The rhetoric surrounding military options has raised fears that the United States is moving toward a catastrophic conflict. Calls for transparency and restraint have grown louder as the administration's actions continue to provoke international anxiety and domestic unrest.

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The situation in the United States is at a critical crossroads where voters have an opportunity to confront forces that many believe are rigging the economy and democracy. The conditions that fueled the current political climate were created by decades of policies that favored corporate interests over ordinary people. Now, there is a push for bolder solutions and a working-class movement ready to fight for a better future beyond the current administration.

If the United States does not find a way to remove Donald Trump from power, there is a fear that history will judge the nation harshly. The current leadership is seen by many as detrimental to the nation's stability and global standing. The demand for accountability has never been more urgent as citizens struggle with the consequences of the ongoing political and economic turmoil.