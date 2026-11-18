A geological estimate offers promise for Alaska’s future yet the cost and timing of winter supplies remains unresolved.

You read the headline in late October: The U.S. Geological Survey estimates 96 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered natural gas could be recovered from the North Slope using existing technology, nearly three times the area’s proven reserves.

Then you set the paper down and turned up the thermostat. Down the Sterling Highway at Nikiski stands an old gas export dock. The plant there opened in 1969. For more than four decades, it loaded Alaska gas onto ships bound overseas, and for most of that time it was the only place in North America doing it.

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A hundred acres of waterfront, tanks holding 107,000 cubic meters, a berth sized for gas ships. The last cargo left in 2015. Harvest Midstream bought the place in November 2025. The plan now is to make the dock take gas off ships instead.

Harvest is aiming for imports as early as 2029 , subject to customer commitments, regulatory approvals and a final investment decision. William Craddock is a geologist who helped write the assessment. He said the total didn’t surprise him and is fairly consistent with how the province has been viewed in the past. The potential isn’t new.

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Neither is the dock. Plans to bring North Slope gas south began before the oil started moving at Prudhoe Bay in 1977. Alaskans have been at it ever since. The ground between is 800 miles, and it is frozen most of the year.

What reaches your furnace comes mainly from Cook Inlet instead, a short run by comparison. In September , Enstar said it was paying about $11 per 1,000 cubic feet. Imported liquefied natural gas would expose customers to global prices, along with shipping and regasification costs. Enstar serves more than 156,000 homes and businesses.

In August, it warned of a shortfall equivalent to 18 days of gas for a normal winter. An October gas-exchange agreement calls for 1.2 billion cubic feet to help replenish its winter supplies, with equivalent volumes to be returned to Matanuska Electric Association by March 31, 2028. A second import terminal is proposed in Nikiski, the Cook Inlet Gateway project Enstar is developing with Glenfarne.

First deliveries are targeted for 2029. John Sims, who runs Enstar, has publicly questioned whether it can be permitted, approved and built by then. Enstar’s conservation advice includes programmable thermostats and weatherization. Matanuska Electric Association says it can switch generation to diesel to conserve gas for heating.

Rolling blackouts would be a last resort if other measures proved insufficient. The same gas supplies much of the electricity in Southcentral. A sheet of plywood costs one price at the mill in Washington and another on the pallet in Bethel. The USGS report puts its range between roughly 17 trillion cubic feet and 277 trillion.

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Ninety-six is the mean estimate. Gas hydrates and coalbed methane are left out. The report states it does not consider economics. The agency wrote it for land managers drawing up plans and for companies deciding where to drill next.

“Technically recoverable” is the phrase it uses. Recoverable with existing technology, without regard to cost. The report makes no promise about the pallet in Bethel, and none about your furnace. In January, you will turn the thermostat up again and expect gas to come.

If the Nikiski conversion proceeds on Harvest’s schedule, some of what arrives as early as 2029 will have crossed an ocean to reach a dock built to send it the other way. Ninety-six trillion cubic feet will still describe a resource estimate, and William Craddock will still not be surprised. Evan Swensen is an Anchorage publisher and author who writes about Alaska, public policy and the enduring principles that strengthen free societies.

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