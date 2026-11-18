A local exploration of citizens’ assemblies points toward a more deliberate, inclusive way to tackle the city’s most difficult questions.

Early this fall, more than a dozen people gathered to study citizens’ assemblies. Citizens’ assemblies are a tool of deliberative democracy used to broaden the participation of the public in community decisions.

Varieties of Democracy , an independent research institute that studies democracy, notes that democracy requires more than a mindless tally of existing preferences. It should include respectful dialogue at all levels among informed and competent participants who are open to persuasion. Deliberative means making political decisions for the public good, informed by respectful and reason-based dialogue rather than by emotional appeals, solidarity attachments, parochial interests or coercion.

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Community participation in public decision-making is a bastion of our democracy, and we seem to have processes in place for that. However, wider participation from people whose lives are affected by public decisions remains wanting.

A recent civic scan report available on the Federation of Community Councils website notes people of Anchorage are experiencing growing frustration that “participation in community councils and public meetings does not consistently feel influential, connected to everyday community life, or accessible to broad cross-section of residents. ” The report concludes that Anchorage has an opportunity to “strengthen relationship between councils and communities, broaden participation pathways, and create clearer communication between public input and municipal decision-making.

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” Researchers gathered data for this scan from public community forums, civic engagement scorecards from community council meeting participants, citywide community surveys and interviews with residents, community council leaders, nonprofit representatives, municipal staff and elected officials. This summer, the FCC offered a facilitator training to the community in response to the recommendations from the scan.

Citizens’ assemblies are created through a lottery process to broadly represent a community, and they support participants with resources and facilitated deliberation to find common ground for policy solutions. The group imagined which pressing problems we face in Anchorage could potentially use a citizens’ assembly to find collective solutions, learned how to facilitate conversations and practiced deliberation using a current topic as an example, thanks to the facilitation support of FCC staff.

Participants in the study group found the exercise helpful even in its condensed form . They saw potential for citizens’ assemblies to bring people with varied perspectives into the room to understand the complexities, backgrounds and views based on individual experiences on topics that divide us. Even with this self-selected group, differences of opinion emerged as we delved deeper into our example issue.

Still, through following the process, many participants felt that the process helped uncover what we had in common as well. The stories of communities adopting the citizens’ assembly in our country and around the world are rather compelling.

For example, in 2024, a citizens’ assembly was conducted in Deschutes County in central Oregon to address youth homelessness in their community . Inspired by the citizens’ assembly, Oregon state representatives at the local level have cosponsored legislation to increase resources for youth homelessness. At the conclusion of the assembly, central Oregon city councils conducted public meetings to consider actions based on the assembly’s recommendations given the priorities of the county.

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While the outcome of their project will not be known for some time, Josh Burgess, the co-founder of the Central Oregon Civic Action Project, reports that locals are inspired and there is increased action and participation in the community as a result. Participants in the assembly show elevated civic spirit and participation capacity. People are increasingly volunteering at service organizations, trusting one another more. Community groups are committed to doing more citizens’ assemblies.

Their local school district is considering integration of civic assemblies in K-12 classrooms. Their museums are stepping up to educate the community. There is interest in a civic engagement hub to share resources and to bring people together innovatively. Oregon is looking at replicating this in other parts of the state.

Burgess continues to receive inquiries from people around the country and believes citizens’ assemblies could be a catalyst for deliberative democracy to grow. He adds that citizens’ assemblies are not for a particular political group. They are neither conservative nor liberal, but rather for individuals to come together and collectively solve community problems. Central Oregon is only one story.

In the U.K., museums are embracing citizens’ assemblies to help frame their future; in Ireland, citizens’ assemblies address biodiversity; in Bogotá, an itinerant citizens’ assembly develops proposals for the territorial ordering of the city; French citizens’ assemblies discuss end-of-life issues; and in Brazil they seek solutions to climate change’s challenges. Anchorage has its issues that divide us: housing, homelessness, oil exploration and climate impact. Citizens’ assemblies can bring our communities together to solve our most pressing issues .

Yaso Thiru is professor emerita of business at Alaska Pacific University. The Anchorage Daily News welcomes a broad range of viewpoints. To submit a piece for consideration, email commentaryadn.com . Send submissions shorter than 200 words to letters@adn.com or click here to submit via any web browser . Read our full guidelines for letters and commentaries here .