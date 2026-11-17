Bonds that have to be paid back over decades mostly passed.

The big hit came from Measure B, a new half-cent sales tax, which jacks up the rate across the county from 7.75% to 8.25%. It passed 53.6% to 46.4% and will raise up to $450 million a year, supposedly for Tijuana River sewage cleanup, public safety and health and social services.

The tax increase is not temporary and only can be repealed by future voters, which history suggests is unlikely.7.75% in the competing counties of Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial. Los Angeles County hits at 10.25%. The good news is Santee’s one-cent Measure Y tax increase lost outright, 41.4% to 58.6%. But Oceanside’s Measure S, another half-cent increase, took the lead in recent days and is now up 50.1% to 49.9%.

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Overall, 12 of the county’s 18 cities will continue imposing existing extra sales taxes, from half a cent to a full cent more. In Solana Beach, by 73.4% to 26.6%, voters inhospitably passed Measure C, increasing the hotel tax from 13% to 14%. Nearby tourist destinations Oceanside, Carlsbad and Encinitas charge only 10%. Oceanside also easily passed Measure R, 64.6% to 35.4%, allowing project labor agreements for city projects.

As Iin August, PLAs “give union workers an unfair advantage over those not in unions,” and increase construction costs for city projects up to 30%. School bonds, needing 55% to pass, tell a similar story. Five are passing and four failing, with two close. San Diego Unified School District’s giant $3.5 billion Measure M passed, 68.1% to 31.9%.

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So did Vista Unified School District’s $543 million Measure N, 59% to 41%; Mountain Empire Unified School District’s $23 million Measure L, 58.3% to 41.7%; and La Mesa-Spring Valley School District’s $131 million Measure AA, 66.7% to 33.3%. Barely passing is Fallbrook Union Elementary School District’s $76 million Measure K, 55.9% to 44.1%. Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District’s $624 million Measure G has now eked ahead, 55.2% to 44.8%.

Failing are the Santee School District’s $30 million Measure BB, 52.7% to 47.3%; Julian Union High School District’s $9 million Measure J, 50.3% to 49.7%; and Jamul-Dulzura Union School District’s $18 million Measure H, 43% to 57%.on the Board of Supervisors, I warned turning a 3-2 Democratic majority into a 4-1 supermajority “would further advance the left-wing turn the board took over the past year. ” Two seats were up.

Fortunately, in the open seat, Republican San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones beat Kyle Krahel, the former chairman of the county Democratic Party, 58.4% to 41.6%. Incumbent Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe easily won reelection over Republican Kristine C. Alessio, a former La Mesa councilmember, 67% to 33%. For the San Diego City Council, all seats have been Democratic since 2022. Four seats were on the ballot.

I’ll skip Districts 4 and 8 because they had only Democratic candidates.a Republican, 57% to 43%. In District 6, incumbent Democrat Kent Lee beat Republican Mark Powell, 62.4% to 37.6%. San Diego County also will be affected by the national turn toward large Democratic majorities in Congress. And California’s election again brought a full slate of Democratic victories for all partisan statewide offices and supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature.also tended toward more government and higher taxes.

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Briefly, on the positive side, the Proposition 40 tax on billionaires lost, and Proposition 42 appears to have passed, prohibiting new personal state property taxes and certain retroactive taxes. But passing were Proposition 1, $11.25 billion in housing bonds, and Proposition 3, making permanent the income tax surcharge. Further, Proposition 45, easing construction regulations, failed.

In sum, all levels of government — local, state and federal — will be working together to make life more expensive and entangled in red tape for San Diegans and their businesses.