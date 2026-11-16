Opinion: The way out of youth homelessness starts before the streets

Two upcoming Covenant House events offer Alaskans an opportunity to turn concern into prevention.

Covenant House Alaska began as a 20-bed homeless youth shelter in downtown Anchorage in 1988. It has since expanded into a full-service support organization for youth who are homeless, trafficked or have run away from home.

On any given night, Covenant House Alaska shelters about 200 youth ages 13 to 24, but there is a waitlist for beds. I interviewed Joe Hemphill, Covenant House Alaska’s chief development and external affairs officer, for my “ East Anchorage Book Club ” podcast a couple of weeks ago. I asked him how many more beds his organization should add.

Also read Opinion: Aging out of foster care shouldn’t mean running out of options

“We should have less homeless kids,” he responded. “For a long time, half the kids that age out of foster care in Alaska are homeless within 12 months, and none of them should be experiencing homelessness. None of them. Nothing that they did would merit this experience of living on the street.

” As a legislator who has worked to improve the foster care system in Alaska, I must ask why so many former foster kids end up homeless. And what can we do to make it better? Joe: “As a society, we’ve always looked at data when looking at the safety of vehicles. How many of these vehicles when crashed injure someone?

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To what degree? All those things. When you’re talking about social service, there have been ways to collect data and extrapolate data on a high level. ...

But we have not been great collaborators. ” Covenant House Alaska is hosting two upcoming events that offer an opportunity for folks to learn more and collaborate. Both are happening on Nov. 19. The first is The Way Home Summit , a gathering of business and community leaders to learn from subject-matter experts about how to end Alaska youth homelessness.

The second is the annual Sleep Out , where thousands of people in 19 cities across the U.S., including Anchorage, sleep outside to raise awareness and funds to end youth homelessness. I hope to see you on Nov. 19. Andrew Gray represents the U-Med district of Anchorage in the Alaska state House, where he chairs the Judiciary Committee and co-chairs the Joint Armed Services Committee.

For the past six years, he has hosted a weekly interview podcast called the East Anchorage Book Club. The Anchorage Daily News welcomes a broad range of viewpoints. To submit a piece for consideration, email commentaryadn.com . Send submissions shorter than 200 words to letters@adn.com or click here to submit via any web browser . Read our full guidelines for letters and commentaries here .