Stronger rural anesthesia staffing could help more Alaskans receive care closer to home.

Picture a woman in labor at a hospital in Bethel at 2 a.m. She may need an epidural or an emergency cesarean section. If anesthesia coverage is unavailable, she may need to be flown to another hospital in Anchorage or Fairbanks, adding time and uncertainty to an urgent situation.

In a region where many rural communities depend on air travel, weather and distance can make that transfer especially difficult. Before starting anesthesia training, I worked as an ICU nurse in Anchorage, where geography shapes access to healthcare. Patients from remote communities often traveled for surgery and specialized services. I saw how distance and limited resources could delay treatment.

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In Alaska, geography is more than an inconvenience; during an emergency, it can become part of the clinical problem. I am now a senior doctoral student at Duke University School of Nursing, training to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist, an advanced practice nurse who provides anesthesia care. After graduation, I hope to return to Alaska and serve communities that need anesthesia professionals most. For me, rural anesthesia access is personal, not merely a workforce statistic.