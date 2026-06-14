Opinion: The rising cost of water is an affordability issue, too

Anchorage’s water bills remain below federal affordability benchmarks, but growing infrastructure costs could put more pressure on customers.

In recent years, there has been growing anxiety here in Alaska and across the United States about the high cost of just about everything, even the basics we all need to live our lives, such as housing, food, healthcare, electricity and fuel.

Too often left out of those conversations about this affordability crisis is drinking water. But even this most essential of essentials is becoming more expensive for too many consumers across the country, and there is concern it could be on track for future unaffordability. , which I lead, keeping drinking water as affordable as possible for our customers is one of our biggest priorities and integral to our strategic plan.

Water is too important to public and personal health to be beyond anyone’s reach.when it costs no more than 2.5% of a community’s median household income and wastewater can be considered affordable when it costs no more than 2% of a community’s median household income. AWWU’s combined bills for water and wastewater have for some time been consistently far below that threshold, at 1.51% of our community’s median household income.

Also, AWWU’s average annual increase over 10 years, 3.33%, has tracked closely with the median household income average annual increase during that same period, 3.13%. The cost of materials and labor everywhere is on the rise, and because of our distance from the Lower 48, we pay an additional premium. Our utility also has an unusually large footprint across the state.

Our service area is roughly the size of Rhode Island, and we serve many remote sites that are expensive to reach. Moreover, earthquakes and a severe climate impose constant threats to our far-flung equipment. New regulatory requirements, such as those for increased infrastructure security and abatement ofLike most water and wastewater utilities around the country, those costs almost always outstrip the resources we have to cover them.

A recently releasedcommissioned by the American Water Works Association found that water utilities nationwide, on average, spend about $33.6 billion per year on capital expenses. But they need annual investment of about $90.2 billion to meet all their projected needs. Here at AWWU, that financing gap is in the millions and gets larger as time goes on. It forces us to be creative and prudent with the way we deploy our labor and equipment.

Usually, it means we defer some of the less urgent projects further into the future. It also puts us in a position of having to raise our customers’ rates.averaging 2.8% per year for drinking water, compared with 3.8% for wastewater service. That brings the monthly flat rate for single-family households to $68.98 for drinking water and $60.82 for wastewater.

While none of our customers wants to pay more for anything, most seem able to absorb a steady rise in the cost of water, at least for now. For others with lower or fixed incomes, approximately 10% of our customer base, it can be a huge burden, especially when so much else is costing them more..

These programs, which have for too long been greatly underfinanced, provide low-interest loans that utilities like AWWU use to accelerate our water infrastructure investment and, ultimately, hold down costs to consumers. As they structure appropriations for the 2027 fiscal year, members of Congress have an opportunity to enable these financing tools to do much more than they do now. , which helped qualified low-income Americans pay for their water service.

Despite the real relief it provided many Americans, this temporary program expired in 2024. Restarting LIHWAP can help ensure that more Americans and Alaskans can afford drinking water, which is now on track to become increasingly expensive. Just as many complex factors are responsible for the mounting water affordability crisis, the solutions are not simple either.

But we know of several proven and highly effective tools that can help close the water utility financing gap and keep a lid on water costs. As these investments keep water utilities healthy in the years to come, they will also ensure everyone has access to the source of all health and life we all need and deserve.





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