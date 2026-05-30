Opinion: The old Anchorage playbook isn’t working

If the city wants growth instead of decline, it needs leaders willing to challenge the habits that keep holding it back.

Anchorage is dealing with the same economic pressures much of the country is facing right now. Families are adjusting to higher housing costs, inflated grocery bills, stagnant wages and the reality that everyday life requires more tradeoffs than it did just a few years ago.

None of that is unique to Alaska.benefiting a major oil and gas corporation, a move projected to bring in more than $100 million annually in state revenue,No one is suggesting that a single vote would solve every economic problem Anchorage faces, but when communities are already under strain, walking away from meaningful revenue deserves scrutiny. That kind of funding affects infrastructure, public safety, education and the broader stability of local governments while residents are being asked to stretch every dollar further.because of budget pressure.

Downtown business closures no longer feel surprising. Residents continue raising legitimate concerns about public safety, city services and whether Anchorage is positioned to grow or simply continue managing decline.for making economic activity harder than it needs to be. Restrictive zoning, cumbersome development codes and repeated policy decisions that reject practical economic opportunities make it harder for businesses to invest, innovate and grow here.

It is a legal, regulated industry that creates jobs, generates tax revenue, supports entrepreneurship and offers legitimate tourism potential. It also helps fund early childhood education in Anchorage through marijuana tax revenue, which makes Anchorage’s resistance to responsible expansion within that same legal industry harder to understand. Across Alaska, communities have found different ways to work within that framework. Fairbanks has embraced on-site consumption.

Communities on the Kenai Peninsula and Houston have allowed drive-up cannabis access. Seward has incorporated cannabis into a broader tourism economy. These approaches are not identical, and that is exactly the point. Smaller communities with fewer resources than Anchorage are still finding creative ways to generate economic activity within legal industries while Anchorage continues choosing no. And this pattern goes well beyond cannabis.

Tourism opportunities stall. Business innovation gets buried in process. New ideas are often rejected before there is even a serious conversation about whether they could responsibly benefit the city. The cumulative effect is what residents are already living with: a struggling downtown, business closures, school closures, strained public services, growing public safety concerns and a city that increasingly feels less competitive than it should.

We also need to be honest about Anchorage’s political culture. The same circles continue elevating the same kinds of candidates, often chosen and validated by the same political networks and predecessors, while being presented as fresh leadership. At some point, voters have to ask whether recycling the same political ecosystem while expecting different results is serving this city at all. If Anchorage wants actual progress, we need people willing to challenge that cycle.

We need new leadership, new ideas and younger generations willing to step into these spaces instead of inheriting the consequences of decisions they had no hand in making. Families are doing everything they can right now to adapt to a difficult economy. Leadership should be doing the same.





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