Despite recent wars and weather shocks, robust agricultural stockpiles are keeping commodity prices remarkably stable.

Ever since the U.S. attacked Iran, the world has been needlessly worrying about a looming food crisis. For many it has been a question of when, rather than if.

In the blogosphere and in far-left corners of academia, the talk was about something far more calamitous: famine. All very scary — and all completely wrong. For reasons that escape me, many looked at the U.S.-Iran war through the same lens as the Russia-Ukraine war. The latter, pitting two of the world’s breadbasket nations, did trigger a big increase in the cost of some farm commodities in 2022.

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But the Middle East doesn’t have the fertile land of the Black Sea region where Kyiv and Moscow fight. Quite the opposite. The reality? Nine months into the war, and despite plenty of unseasonal weather due to the El Niño phenomenon, the world is enjoying a period of relatively low food inflation.