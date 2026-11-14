Opinion: The importance of energy sovereignty for Saskatchewan

The Pembina Institute has calculated that continuing coal-fired electricity to 2050 will cost more than double that from low-carbon sources.

Saskatchewan is responsible for three per cent of Canada’s electricity generation but due to reliance on coal, represents nearly 25 per cent of national carbon emissions.

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