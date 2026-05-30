Opinion: Saving democracy, if we still can

Deliberative democracy offers a way to bring more voices into the work of governing while rebuilding trust.

Published: 15 minutes ago Voting rights activists gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 15, 2025. I had the opportunity to listen to historian Joanne Freeman at a presentation co-sponsored by the Alaska World Affairs Council and the Alaska Historical Society about the great experiment of creating our nation.

There are three fundamentals to democracy, she said: free and fair elections, the rule of law, and accountability in government. All three seem to be in peril today. Concerned about this, I wondered what individuals like me can do besides writing to our politicians or marching in protests. Everywhere I looked there was a common answer: “Find your community and take local action.

” Dr. Freeman said the same. Many of us are doing that — writing to our democratically elected representatives, attending community council meetings, speaking up, giving testimony, attending protest marches, etc. So why is our world still in such turmoil and becoming more dangerously unstable by the day?

When I brought this up with a wise and politically active resident in my community whom I respect immensely, the response came quickly and almost algorithmically: “Go work for so-and-so’s political campaign,” “Register to vote,” “Vote for such-and-such person” to defeat the other party. I bet, like me, you are saying, “But wait, I have done that. ” Party politics is all we seem to know how to do. But perhaps the solutions lie beyond party politics.

Yes, we want to vote for candidates who support our values. And yet, perhaps there are other ways to save democracy beyond all of the above. I suspect most people, regardless of political affiliation, are concerned about preserving democracy. My search for answers led me to an experiment underway here and elsewhere in the world called deliberative democracy.

According to, deliberative democracy is an emerging alternative designed to correct failures in our current democratic process — an idea and practice supported by research and action. DemocracyNext supports communities around the world in creating, scaling and empowering permanent citizens’ assemblies. A citizens’ assembly is made up of people randomly selected by lottery to broadly represent a community. Participants are given resources and support to collaborate over time through facilitated deliberation, find common ground and generate recommendations for policy solutions.

One might ask: Isn’t that what community councils already do? The uniqueness of this approach lies in its broad-based representation through the lottery process. It is less vulnerable to special-interest lobbying or to participation being limited only to those with the time and resources to serve. I encourage those intrigued by this idea to start a study group and learn more about deliberative democracy and how citizens’ assemblies work. Case studies and resources are available on the





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