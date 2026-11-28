Reflect on your life journey and learn how to embrace aging with purpose through these simple writing exercises.

Sat, November 28, 2026 at 10:07 AM UTC Especially as we age and become older, we may reflect on stages or seasons of our lives.

We may draw upon cherished memories, think about beginnings, growth, change, and possibly decline. We may embrace what each season has to offer. We may reflect on what the process of aging involves, what we anticipate in our own lives, what we may fear and yet hope for as we grow old. This article addresses and encourages you to think about the seasons of your life , ones that are characterized by some unique features.

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However, when reflections of all seasons are combined, they represent your life journey thus far, while giving consideration to what you see in your future. Let me start by sharing my reflections on each season of my life in a poem, using an acrostic poetic form.