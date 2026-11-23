In January of 1984, I took my newly won seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives as one of 122 members. Only about 15 percent were Black. Down the hall in the Senate, things were even whiter. In a state that is 37 percent Black, the disproportion was obvious.

In January of 1984, I took my newly won seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives as one of 122 members. Only about 15 percent were Black.

Down the hall in the Senate, things were even whiter. In a state that is 37 percent Black, the disproportion was obvious. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 had empowered Black people to register and vote, but all manner of nefarious schemes by white lawmakers guaranteed Black strength remained diluted. The idea of a serious Black candidate seeking statewide office was too far-fetched to even discuss.

Also read Mississippi Mandates Building Blocks Curriculum for Pre-K Math Starting 2027

Today, with Republicans in control of all three branches of the state, many of those schemes are still effective. However, on Nov. 3, they backfired. When Scott Colom began his quixotic campaign for the Senate a year ago, he faced considerable obstacles.

First, he’s Black, and white people in Mississippi rarely vote for Black candidates in statewide elections. Black politicians have made remarkable gains in local elections, and Mississippi has more elected Black officials than other states. But they have succeeded locally, not statewide.

Second, and almost as daunting, was the fact that Mr. Colom is a Democrat. No Democrat has been elected to the Senate from Mississippi since 1982 . The math became frustratingly simple: The vast majority of the state’s Black population votes Democratic while white voters overwhelmingly support Republicans. The conventional wisdom was that Democrats would always lose.

The third obstacle was a lack of money coupled with a lack of national interest. Early in the campaign, the serious blue money went to other states where Democrats had much better chances. The general feeling among Democratic donors was that spending money in Mississippi was a waste. Mr. Colom had no chance.

If Mr. Colom heard those warnings, he wasn’t fazed. The only optimism came from the fact that the Republicans weren’t spending money either. Why bother? Mississippi was a deep red state, and it was impossible for the incumbent to lose.

Advertisement

The fourth obstacle was history. No Black candidate had been elected to the Senate since Reconstruction. How did Mr. Colom win? Look at the candidate.

He is a genuinely likable young man from a prominent family with a long tradition of public service and a passion for civil rights. He’s bright, sharp, well-educated, a quick study who speaks eloquently, though a bit fast at times because he has a lot to say. He’s a lawyer known for his ability. A judge known for his evenhandedness.

A prosecutor known for his fairness. He’s a devout Christian serious about his faith. A husband and father devoted to his family. In Mississippi, all of the above usually translates to about 45 percent of the vote for a Democrat running statewide.

In 2020, Mike Espy, a popular Black former congressman, ran a well-financed campaign for Senate and received 44 percent of the vote against the incumbent Mr. Colom just defeated. Next, look at the turnout. Republican Party officials have been relentless in their efforts to suppress voting; water down blue districts; and protect incumbents. Sixty years ago, Black people barely voted in Mississippi.

Under Jim Crow, they had been denied basic rights for roughly a hundred years. Their struggle for suffrage was historic, protracted and often violent. A lot of blood was shed on the way to the polls. People don’t like their voting rights tampered with.

Black voters may have been predisposed to Mr. Colom, but there was also widespread anger at schemes to rig the maps and suppress the vote. On Nov. 3, that anger helped drive more voters in some majority-Black neighborhoods to the polls than in 2024 .

Next was the Trump factor. As was proved across the country, voters are fed up with inflation and blame the war and tariffs. They are also frustrated with President Trump’s incompetence, corruption, frivolous fixations, coziness with Putin, lack of support for Ukraine and so on. It’s a long list.

And Mr. Colom managed to win 25 percent of the white vote, which is more than anyone expected. Mr. Colom had a message, a little upfront money and a lot of hope. He became a ferocious campaigner and did not shy away from the state’s tortured history on race relations; rather, he embraced it. He often invoked memories of his idols from the civil rights struggles.

Medgar Evers is a favorite. In one of his most effective ads, he stands in front of the home where Evers was murdered by a white supremacist in 1963. Mr. Colom narrates : “There’s a home in Jackson every Mississippian ought to walk through once. It looks like every other house on the street, except for it isn’t.

It has no front door. You come in through the carport, where the walls give you some cover. The children slept on the floor, below the windows. Their father taught them that if they ever heard gunfire, they should crawl to the bathroom.

Advertisement

He made it a game. ” He continues: “I’ve been a prosecutor for 10 years. Unfortunately, I’ve stood in a lot of houses where something terrible happened. This isn’t any house.

This isn’t any tragedy. This is where Medgar Evers died. He fought for this country at Normandy. He came home to Mississippi, and they wouldn’t let him vote.

” His ads resonated with the younger crowd. During a rare interview, his opponent was quizzed about inflation and the rising cost of beef. She flippantly replied that people were free to choose other, cheaper types of protein.

“You have so many proteins to choose from,” she said. Words that would haunt her.

“Pick another protein” became a viral sensation when Ryan Sayles, a 27-year-old content creator, produced a 30-second ad that parodied the choice of picking another protein or picking a different senator. The video roared through social media and entertained millions. In the campaign’s final weeks, the breaks began to fall Mr. Colom’s way. His crowds were larger, his message clearer.

The polls tightened and more money came in. The Republicans were so rattled that Mr. Trump made a last-minute stop in the state to inspire his people. Late on the night of Nov. 3, as the blue wave kept gaining momentum and producing upsets across the country, we watched in amazement as Mr. Colom clung to a narrow lead.

As county after county reported, and even the reddest ones were trending blue, we asked ourselves the great question: “Could this finally be happening in Mississippi? ” Mr. Colom’s victory does not mean that most people in my home state are suddenly more tolerant. What it does mean is that a new, clear voice has arrived.

And that voice will not be silent in the struggle to alleviate childhood hunger, or to reform criminal injustice, or to properly fund schools and hospitals, or to oppose unnecessary wars, conflicts and corruption. The blue wave brings a chorus of new progressive voices to politics, and Mr. Colom’s will be heard. Pride in his win runs deep. And statewide!

A lot of white folks are saying: “Hey, that wasn’t so difficult. And we won! ” When he won, he thanked his crowd and graciously deflected credit for the miracle.

“All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this,” he said. “I had the courage to believe in Mississippi. I had the courage to understand that we could show the country that Mississippi matters. ” As a kid, I once watched the Ku Klux Klan burn a cross in my hometown in Mississippi.

Sixty years later, I look forward to shaking Mr. Colom’s hand and telling him I’m proud he’s my senator. John Grisham served from 1984 to 1990 in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Now an author, he still dabbles in Mississippi politics when he’s not writing. This article originally appeared in The New York Times .