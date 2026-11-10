Opinion: It is unacceptable to renew the trans-Alaska pipeline system lease 7 years early

Rushing the renewal ignores the real possibility that the pipeline reaches the end of its useful life during the next lease.

Did you know that regulators are on the verge of authorizing the trans-Alaska pipeline system to operate for another 30 years? The trans-Alaska pipeline system, or TAPS, runs 800 miles from oil production fields on Alaska’s North Slope to the Valdez Marine Terminal on Prince William Sound .

A group of three oil companies owns the pipeline: ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and a Hilcorp subsidiary called Harvest Alaska. Those companies have right-of-way leases with the state and federal governments, which authorize them to operate the pipeline on public lands. Although the current TAPS right-of-way leases don’t expire until 2034, the pipeline’s owners jumped the gun and applied for a new 30-year extension in September — more than seven years early.

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Now, state and federal agencies are on the verge of renewing the right-of-way leases for another 30 years with minimal public input. Why is this a problem?

First, it effectively extends the length of the lease to more than 37 years. Such an early lease renewal sets a precedent that other pipeline operators could cite when submitting premature renewal applications.

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Second, the metrics used by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources to evaluate the pipeline owners are designed to forecast a company’s risk of default over the next two years. Regulators cannot use these metrics to predict the pipeline owners’ financial health seven years from now, when the new lease may start, let alone in 37 years, when the new lease would end.

Will the owners be able to respond to a spill in 2060, or will those costs fall to Alaskans? It is especially concerning that state and federal agencies have failed to properly evaluate Harvest, which is relatively small and prone to swings in financial condition. Regulators must be certain that Harvest can handle both maintenance costs and emergencies.

Lastly, both the state and federal agencies have refused to consider the likelihood the pipeline will reach the end of its useful life during this next lease period. There is no question that TAPS could cease operating in the next 37 years. One critical factor in TAPS operations is throughput: the flow rate of oil through the pipeline. Sluggish throughput can cause corrosion, ice buildup, wax deposits and many other operational hazards.

The pipeline owners themselves have estimated that the minimum TAPS throughput is 300,000 barrels of oil per day; the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts that throughput will drop to that level by 2050 — well within the proposed renewal period. Regulators must take decommissioning seriously.

In their current leases with the state and federal governments, the TAPS owners promised to dismantle the pipeline, remove the infrastructure from the landscape and restore the underlying land when the pipeline is no longer operating. This decommissioning process would restore sensitive Alaska environments and create jobs. But the current leases contain legal loopholes that could allow the pipeline owners to delay or avoid decommissioning obligations.

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For example, under the current lease terms, each owner is only financially responsible for a certain share of decommissioning costs. There is no plan for how to proceed with decommissioning if one or more of the TAPS owners goes bankrupt — a possibility that has become more likely as the oil majors transfer their shares of the pipeline to smaller, private operators.

There are easy fixes to this problem: changing the lease terms to make the pipeline operators jointly liable for decommissioning, or requiring the owners to store decommissioning funds in an external bank account. This lease renewal process is our best opportunity to ensure that decommissioning costs do not fall to Alaskans. Yet, our government officials are poised to renew the leases seven years early, without making any changes. This is a disservice to the Alaskan public.

If you are also concerned about this rushed lease renewal process, let your government officials know. Catherine Rocchi is an associate attorney at the Center for Asset Retirement Accountability, a nonprofit organization addressing the problem of aging fossil fuel infrastructure across the United States. Before joining CARA, she lived and worked in Anchorage, including as a law clerk at the Alaska Supreme Court.

Brian Kassof is the lead regulatory analyst at the Alaska Public Interest Research Group, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization. He resides in Fairbanks. The Anchorage Daily News welcomes a broad range of viewpoints. To submit a piece for consideration, email commentaryadn.com .

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