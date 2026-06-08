The senator’s handling of Pebble donations shows Alaska deserves better representation.

Opinion: If we can’t trust what Dan Sullivan says on Pebble here, how can we trust him in DC? Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska emerges from a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

We’re writing this together with roughly 100 years of living and fishing in Bristol Bay. We’ve seen the highs and lows of the seasons and truly appreciate life in communities where solid agreements are still made with a handshake. Which is why Dan Sullivan’s insincerity on the Pebble mine is beyond disappointing. , feed hundreds of thousands of people and anchor a way of life built over generations.

What happens in Bristol Bay is important to virtually every Alaskan. Except, apparently, Sen. Dan Sullivan, who continues to Planned as the largest open-pit copper mine in North America, the Pebble mine would dynamite the very heart of the Bay’s salmon spawning grounds, poisoning the habitat, a way of life and a fishery generating more than $2 billion a year. A broad consensus of Alaskans has fought the mine since even before our late Gov.

Jay Hammond declared he “ Coastal communities, tribes, and subsistence, commercial and recreational fishermen all agree Pebble is the wrong mine in the wrong place. So did the Environmental Protection Agency in a series of rulings aimed at stopping the project. But the insatiable hunger for copper brought on by multibillion-dollar investments in artificial intelligence has refired big-money interest in Pebble, and seemingly refired Dan Sullivan’s interest too. February .

Asked why, twice, at Kodiak’s ComFish trade show in April, Sullivan claimed he was too busy to talk about it and hurriedly left the meeting. If November’s election were only about protecting our wild salmon, Alaska voters would have an easy choice. Mary Peltola is a lifelong Alaskan who grew up fishing the Kuskokwim, where, in the words of a friend, “her dancing shoes were Xtratufs and her family fished for 10,000 years.

” Her work in support of healthy salmon stocks is unwavering. But November’s vote is about more than salmon. Elected to Congress after Don Young’s death in 2022, Mary Peltola saw the business of government in D.C. up close and realized Alaska deserves better. She won’t be cozying up to special interests or anyone else intent on plundering the country for personal wealth.click here to submit via any web browser





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