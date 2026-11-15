Opinion/Guest column: Worker-owned co-ops reap dividends for members

A world where working people choose the work they want to do and determine their own working conditions is not only possible, it is in the making.

Can you imagine a world where the safety, dignity and well-being of working people were taken for granted? No discrimination, no wage theft, no living at the mercy of a boss?

That world will not come into being through long, drawn-out fights against one bad actor after another. Imagine a world where Black, Brown, Indigenous and immigrant people were in charge of their own working conditions and could choose the work they wanted to do, in the communities where they live. Such a world is not only imaginable, it is materialized in neighborhoods throughout Massachusetts and in fact across and outside the United States.

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It is the growing world of worker-owned cooperative businesses. Cooperative enterprises have a long historical legacy as a solution to economic marginalization here and elsewhere, but Massachusetts is distinguished as the first state in the United States to create legal status for worker-owned co-ops in 1982 – and since 2022 includes an office in state government for employee ownership. Worker-owned co-ops operate in every sector of the economy.

In a worker-owned cooperative business, every worker-owner has an equal say in major decisions, regardless of their position or pay. Profits are distributed on the basis of what a worker contributes in labor rather than monetary contributions. If that sounds appealing, you might wonder why there are not more worker-owned cooperative enterprises. There are many reasons why, including the cost and know-how needed to start a business.

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A coalition in Massachusetts, the Coalition for Worker Ownership and Power, has been working to address such issues with multipronged policy work. The coalition includes co-op developers, grassroots organizations, labor unions, funders and investors working together to strengthen pathways to ownership, support financial incentives and provide technical assistance and trainings. , a Massachusetts bill that would give retiring business owners the option to sell to their employees at a price they choose with a tax break for doing so.

Over 40% of privately held small businesses are owned by baby boomers, so this act, if it passes, would be an economic boon to communities, saving valued businesses and thousands of jobs. Policy support would mitigate start-up costs and make technical assistance and training more accessible to worker-owned enterprises, but policy support is not enough to realize a world where worker ownership is a norm.

Workers must want to own the companies they work for. They must say goodbye to wage labor, where the fate of a company is in someone else’s hands, and assume the responsibilities of ownership, and they must be willing to share responsibilities and prosperity with others. Ownership means taking more responsibility than just doing your job.

It means learning skills needed to steer a business, and in a cooperative business where every worker has an equal say, it means learning to share decision making with others. Worker-owners testify that these challenges come with unanticipated rewards. The skills they learn are transferable to life beyond the workplace. Having an equal say with others in the future of an enterprise changes what they can imagine for the enterprise and for their own future.

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This expanded sense of agency would not be possible without the material benefits of ownership. Having a say in the future of a business means more job security, and having an ownership stake allows workers to build wealth beyond their wages. The benefits are most significant for economically marginalized populations. Worker-ownership is an underutilized strategy to counter the racial wealth gap in our communities.

For all these reasons – more agency in the workplace, a sense of common purpose in the workplace, the satisfaction of owning the fruits of one’s own labor – the number of worker-owned cooperatives has more than doubled in the last decade. A world where working people choose the work they want to do and determine their own working conditions is not only possible, it is in the making.

Jeuji Diamondstone supports local and statewide initiatives including Worcester Roots, a local incubator for worker-owned business start-ups and conversions; and the Coalition for Worker Ownership and Power, whose goal is to advance worker ownership in Massachusetts.