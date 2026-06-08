Opinion: Genocide is a policy issue for Sen. Dan Sullivan

The checks and balances are failing as the executive branch barrels through Congress.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaks to reporters as Republicans begin a final push to advance President Donald Trump's tax breaks and spending cuts package, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 30, 2025.

I’ve become increasingly more engaged in politics over the last year due to a combination of finishing my university schooling and the frenzy that has been the current national presidential administration. I’ve also become increasingly concerned and alarmed at the policies and actions that this administration has taken. While some are a matter of difference of opinion, others are atrocities.and the danger they posed to federal officers is an atrocity.

Shrinking the size of the federal government is a difference of policy; firing people on the basis ofI have written many messages to all my representatives in the federal government: Sen. Dan Sullivan, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Nick Begich.

I’ve expressed my desire for them to do something about these atrocities; to do as they are constitutionally required and limit the power of the executive; to do as they are humanly obligated and limit these atrocities. , “A whole nation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” I wrote to all of them expressing my desire that Donald Trump be removed from office.

I believe anyone who threatens genocide should be removed from office, no matter how good their other policies might be. I don’t believe I am exaggerating the issue of this message, and I am This Monday, June 1, I finally received a response from Dan Sullivan, something I appreciated as I have yet to hear from my other congressional delegates. What I did not appreciate was his response. He started by thanking me for contacting him.

He explained the impeachment process, that the role of the Senate is to try the impeachment and does not start the impeachment process. He then went on to say, “The impeachment power should not be considered lightly by the people and their Congressional representatives and must be limited to serious offences — not policy disagreements. I remain focused on working with President Trump ” He then went on to explain the Trump administration’s policies that he believes are good for Alaskans. For Dan Sullivan, threats of genocide aren’t cause for removal from office; they are a “policy disagreement. ” This gives the impression that Sen. Sullivan cares more about the MAGA agenda than what is humane, what is best for the world, our nation or even our state.

He supports and is complicit in these atrocities. I sincerely hope that this fall we elect someone who will care about these atrocities and be active in fighting against them.





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