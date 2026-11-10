Opinion: For Alaska’s most remote schools, satellite internet has made a night-and-day difference

A Southeast Alaska district shows what low earth orbit satellite service can do, and why funding rules need to adapt.

For Alaska’s students and educators, access to high-speed connectivity is a must-have. Which is why, a few years ago, my team and I in the Southeast Island School District secured Starlink low earth orbit satellite internet for our students — and the difference is night and day.

One site in my district, Port Alexander, has no roads in or out. So, when we get complaints about internet not working, it’s difficult to provide technical assistance. But with Starlink, it was simple to order a service terminal to be flown in. All you have to do is plug it in, point it to the sky and it just works.

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No complicated installation means a teacher can connect quickly and stay online all year. Even better, since we switched to LEO connectivity in these hard-to-reach regions, I don’t hear complaints about slow service anymore. It’s important that these kinds of solutions are readily and easily available to every Alaskan. Federal legislation like the Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining Act can help.

This bill, introduced in both the House and Senate, will modernize outdated permitting and regulatory guidelines for space and satellite operators — helping advance space-based technologies, such as LEO satellite internet, and ensuring they reach more people, more quickly. Making satellite services easier to deploy is the first step. Getting that technology into schools is another challenge.

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One of the biggest complications in educational connectivity is that even when better, more affordable technology becomes available, the systems schools depend on don’t always make it easy to adopt. Southeast Island School District is a good example of what’s possible.

With LEO satellite internet, we have been able to reach students in the most remote areas of our district, giving them greater access to educational resources, teachers and learning opportunities — and we haven’t pursued E-Rate Category 1 funding since doing so. We’re independently operating eight or nine Starlink connections across our district, with annual service costs somewhere around $15,000 to $20,000.

For a geographically isolated district with schools spread across multiple island communities, that’s a remarkably positive change in what connectivity costs and what we’re able to accomplish with it. Alaska Gateway School District, another district I work with, presents a very different situation. It still operates within more traditional telecommunications arrangements.

Some of the established providers serving rural Alaska have even begun incorporating Starlink into their own offerings, delivering the same underlying technology through a much more expensive managed service arrangement. And while the district might only be responsible for a percentage of an expensive telecommunications contract because E-Rate covers the remainder, a heavily subsidized service still isn’t necessarily an economical one. There’s also the issue of timing.

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Districts working within multiyear contracts, competitive bidding requirements and established funding cycles can’t necessarily switch to a better option simply because it becomes available. Even when the long-term savings are substantial, the immediate financial and administrative consequences can discourage making that transition. At one point, our team considered applying for federal subsidies that help extend traditional infrastructure, but it would have cost us $10,000 a year to hire someone just to handle the paperwork.

Improving the regulatory environment for satellite deployment through legislation like the SAT Streamlining Act is a big piece of the puzzle, but we should also consider whether our educational funding and procurement systems are keeping pace. As technology advances and new tools like LEO satellite connectivity become more available to our schools, rules and regulations — from satellite permitting to school procurement — need to keep up, so students aren’t left waiting for the learning opportunities better connectivity can deliver.

Everett Cook is the technology director for Alaska’s Southeast Island School District in Thorne Bay, where he oversees technology infrastructure and connectivity for students and staff. The Anchorage Daily News welcomes a broad range of viewpoints. To submit a piece for consideration, email commentaryadn.com . Send submissions shorter than 200 words to letters@adn.com or click here to submit via any web browser . Read our full guidelines for letters and commentaries here .