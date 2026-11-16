Opinion: Alaska’s citizen voting measure is the first step, and a constitutional amendment is the next

Legislators should advance a constitutional amendment that puts an explicit citizenship requirement before voters.

Alaskans delivered a clear message with the overwhelming passage of Ballot Measure 3: Voting in Alaska is a right that is reserved for U.S. citizens.

Ballot Measure 3 will shore up Alaska statutes. The next step is to enshrine it in the Alaska Constitution. Statutes can be changed by the Legislature, court decisions can diverge from the common understanding of the law, and legal questions that weren’t considered when a law was created can come up down the road. Putting a U.S. citizenship requirement in the Alaska Constitution is the surest way to preserve the sanctity of Alaska elections.

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The concern is not theoretical. Across the United States, more than 20 cities have expanded voting in their local elections to noncitizens. Washington, D.C. , has authorized qualifying noncitizen residents to vote in local elections for mayor, city council and other offices.

San Francisco permits qualifying noncitizen parents and guardians to vote in school board elections. Oakland voters approved a similar expansion, although implementation has remained unresolved. These are real events, not hypothetical proposals. They demonstrate that the question of citizenship and voting eligibility is being actively reconsidered in communities across America.

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They also illustrate why constitutional wording matters. In California, a lawsuit over San Francisco’s noncitizen school board voting law resulted in a judge determining that citizens are eligible voters, yet an appeals court ruled that California’s constitution did not prohibit noncitizen voting. The California decision demonstrates why the precise wording of constitutional voting qualifications matters, particularly given the similar language in the Alaska and California constitutions.

We believe that Alaska’s constitutional language should expressly settle the citizenship qualification rather than leave that restriction dependent on interpretation. Ballot Measure 3 addressed the statutory language. A constitutional amendment would establish the requirement at a higher level of law, beyond the reach of ordinary legislation. The next appropriate step is for the Alaska Legislature to consider a constitutional amendment expressly reserving voting in state and local elections to United States citizens.

A constitutional amendment would go to a vote of the people, giving Alaskans the opportunity to decide whether the citizenship qualification should be stated explicitly in their constitution. Alaskans expressed their position through the initiative process. Nearly 70% of those voting on Ballot Measure 3 supported making the citizenship requirement explicit in state law. We appreciate the thousands of Alaskans who signed petitions and voted in support of this ballot measure.

Now, let’s make the same principle explicit in Alaska’s constitution. John Coghill, Mike Chenault and Josh Revak are former Alaska legislators and sponsors of the Citizen-Only Voting Initiative. Together, they served 45 years in the Alaska State Legislature. The Anchorage Daily News welcomes a broad range of viewpoints.

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