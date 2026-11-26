Opinion: AI is exponential and we are linear thinkers
The rapid adoption of machine learning will outpace historical milestones like the printing press.
Artificial intelligence began in 1950 with British physicist Alan Turing’s landmark paper, “Computing Machinery and Intelligence. ” It asked the question: Can machines think? It even proposed a test for the idea.
The name was coined five years later by John McCarthy as a title for a summer workshop, planned for the next year at Dartmouth College. That 1956 gathering was the beginning of AI as a formal subject of academic research. In December 2014, another great British physicist, Stephen Hawking, told a BBC interviewer that AI could bring an end to the human race.
For most of us, AI — with its huge promise and Frankenstein threat — arrived in November 2022 when OpenAI released ChatGPT. It was a watershed moment, after which nothing has been the same. Nearly everyone with a computer and everyone who works with one has dived in. Partly because AI is so useful so immediately.
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