The rapid adoption of machine learning will outpace historical milestones like the printing press.

Artificial intelligence began in 1950 with British physicist Alan Turing’s landmark paper, “Computing Machinery and Intelligence. ” It asked the question: Can machines think? It even proposed a test for the idea.

The name was coined five years later by John McCarthy as a title for a summer workshop, planned for the next year at Dartmouth College. That 1956 gathering was the beginning of AI as a formal subject of academic research. In December 2014, another great British physicist, Stephen Hawking, told a BBC interviewer that AI could bring an end to the human race.

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For most of us, AI — with its huge promise and Frankenstein threat — arrived in November 2022 when OpenAI released ChatGPT. It was a watershed moment, after which nothing has been the same. Nearly everyone with a computer and everyone who works with one has dived in. Partly because AI is so useful so immediately.