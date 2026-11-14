Opinion: Aging out of foster care shouldn’t mean running out of options

Community leaders are gathering Nov. 19 to explore how to extend a program that helps young Alaskans out of foster care stay housed.

Every year, about 100 young Alaskans age out of foster care. Without help, half of them will be homeless by 21. We know this because we have watched it happen for decades.

We also know how to stop it, because for the last three years we have. That is why we are coming together on Nov. 19 for The Way Home Summit , Alaska’s first leadership summit to end youth homelessness. You are invited to join us. In 2023, Covenant House Alaska enrolled 30 young people leaving foster care in a prevention program.

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The group shared a prevention navigator — a Covenant House Alaska staff member who walks each young person through the transition out of care — along with a support network and a modest amount of flexible cash for the small things that derail a 19-year-old: a deposit, a car repair, an unexpected bill or fee. Two years in, all 30 are stably housed. Not one has experienced homelessness. And that is, in fact, the whole argument.

Prevention costs around $12,000 per young person per year. A person living on the street in Anchorage costs this community roughly $47,000 a year; $12,000 versus $47,000. But this is not just an economic argument. Prevention work also prevents a young person from experiencing the trauma that can compound from life on the streets.

Avoiding that trauma is life-changing and potentially lifesaving. As members of this community, we should lend heavy weight to that reality. We joined the steering committee of The Way Home Summit, Alaska’s first leadership summit to end youth homelessness, because the data convinced us this is a problem with an answer, and the answer requires people like us to show up. None of us can solve this alone, but all of us can contribute in our own way.

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We make up the melting pot that is Anchorage. We run small businesses and lead Alaska Native corporations and unions. We have served in the Legislature. We lead a congregation and a bakery.

We work in economic development, marketing and public affairs. Here is what showing up looks like. A young person leaving foster care or an unsafe home needs a job, so employers have to be in the room. She needs a lease, so landlords and lenders have to be in the room.

He needs to finish school, so the Anchorage School District has to be in the room. They need to be safe, so law enforcement has to be in the room. They need the social services experts who do this work every day. And they need something no agency can provide on its own: an adult who keeps showing up.

A mentor. Someone who answers the phone. Covenant House Alaska has done this work since 1988. Today it supports more than 220 young people every day of the year.

Fifty-seven percent of the young people served last year are Alaska Native. These are Alaska’s youth. They come from our rural communities, our urban neighborhoods and our schools, and they deserve bright futures no matter where they come from or what path they have walked to get here. The Way Home Summit is designed to produce solutions and commitments, not conversation.

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On Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Downtown Hilton Anchorage, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., leaders from across the city will work out what it takes to make youth homelessness in Anchorage a statistic of the past. The day ends with one ask of everyone in the room: name one door you can open. A job. A lease.

A mentor. A seat in a training program. That evening, Covenant House Alaska hosts its annual Sleep Out, as it has for years. We are asking you to join us.

Learn more at bit.ly/4eezFKH . Bring someone who hires, someone who rents, someone who teaches or anyone who has been looking for a way to help and has not found a way to engage yet. Anchorage has solved for hard things before. We can in this case, too.

No young Alaskan should fall through the cracks, and we can protect the future of future generations by taking action now, together. Alison Kear is CEO of Covenant House Alaska. The co-authors are members of the steering committee for The Way Home Summit: Haven Harris , senior vice president of growth and strategy, Bering Straits Native Corporation; the Rev.

Matt Schultz , First Presbyterian Church of Anchorage; Jon Bittner , president and CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation; Sheri Buretta , chairman of the board, Chugach Alaska Corporation; Rachel Pennington , owner, Fire Island Bakery; Jen Motyka , founder, Blitz Solutions, and partner, AK Promo Co.; Jennie Kellie , former Alaska state representative and principal, Rosehip Strategies; Kelsey Ciugun Wallace , president and CEO, Alaska Native Heritage Center; Cordelia Kellie , doctoral student; Lesil McGuire , former Alaska state senator, aerospace and energy consultant; and Charisse Millett , former Alaska state House majority leader and former executive director, Public Safety Employees Association. The Anchorage Daily News welcomes a broad range of viewpoints.

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