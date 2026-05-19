OPI RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish: Making Smudges and Smears a Thing of the Past

The OPI RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish takes nail care to a whole new level, allowing users to create stunning nail looks without the hassle or cost of regular salon appointments. Available in an array of 30 shades in cremes, shimmers, metallics and more, the polishes boast a clever formula with extra speedy solvents to whisk away the wetness and a 'Drip Dry Drops' feature to protect against smudges. In just 60-seconds, the polish delivers intense pigments and takes nail care from drenched to dry.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more The only thing more irritating than chipping your nail varnish after only a few days?

Smudging it moments after finishing your mani. OPI, however, is here to make ruined nails a thing of the past with their new 60-second drying polish. Coined by users as a ‘game-changer for effortless nails’, the OPI RapiDry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish is packed with extra speedy solvents to take your mani from drenched to dry in seconds, delivering five days of wear despite the 60-second dry time





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Nail Polish OPI Rapidry™ Quick-Dry Nail Polish Nail Care Nail Art Smudges Smears Easy Application Chip-Free Finish Durable Long-Lasting

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