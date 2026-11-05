Operation Southern Surge Yields 1600 Pounds of Drugs in Laredo Crackdown

Federal agents in Laredo, Texas, announced Operation Southern Surge results, seizing over 1600 pounds of narcotics and 360000 dollars in cash since October 19, with 89 arrests made across multiple agencies.

Federal law enforcement officials gathered at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, to announce the significant outcomes of Operation Southern Surge during a press conference on Monday. The operation, led by U.S. Customs and Border Protection ( CBP), has successfully intercepted over 1,600 pounds of illegal drugs, seized 15 firearms, and confiscated more than $360,000 in cash since mid-October. This coordinated effort represents a major blow to cross-border criminal networks operating in the region.

Since October 19, the task force has executed 89 arrests and seized more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas, alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), presented these statistics to highlight the effectiveness of their joint strategy. The announcement underscores the intensity of federal efforts to secure the southwest border against illicit trade and violent crime.

Also read Southern Miss Baseball Implements Dynamic Offense Under New Coach Ladd Rhodes

Largest Methamphetamine Seizure at Hidalgo Port

The Laredo Field Office reported its most substantial narcotics interception during a routine inspection at the Hidalgo Port of Entry. A CBP canine alerted officers to irregularities in a shipment of leeks, prompting a detailed examination of the produce. Officers discovered 909 cylindrical packages hidden among the vegetables, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

These packages weighed a combined 1,082.47 pounds and carry an estimated street value of $984,063. This single haul accounts for a significant portion of the total drug seizures reported during the operation. The Laredo Field Office was the second-busiest region behind San Diego for narcotics seizures in fiscal year 2026, demonstrating its critical role in national security.

Advertisement

Cocaine Concealed in Vehicle at Laredo Bridge

At the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, CBP officers utilized nonintrusive inspection technology to detect anomalies in a vehicle undergoing screening. The technology triggered a referral to secondary inspection, where officers discovered 49.3 pounds of cocaine concealed within 20 packages. This discovery highlights the sophisticated methods used by smugglers to evade detection and the advanced tools employed by border agents.

The seizure at the bridge complements the larger haul from Hidalgo, showcasing the multi-pronged approach of the operation. CBP agents are increasingly relying on such technological integration to identify hidden contraband that might otherwise go unnoticed during standard visual inspections. These joint efforts continue to disrupt the flow of high-value narcotics into the United States.

Agency Leaders Emphasize Strategic Coordination

Jennifer De La O, Director of the Laredo Field Office, stated that the operation leverages tactical intelligence and coordinated enforcement actions to dismantle trafficking infrastructure. She emphasized the goal of intercepting illicit supply chains and bolstering situational awareness across the southwest border. De La O described international drug trafficking as a direct threat to U.S. national security, public safety, and economic stability.

Charles Kerby, Acting Deputy Special Agent in Charge of HSI Laredo, added that securing the border requires more than simple seizures. He explained that HSI's role is to follow the evidence to identify the individuals behind these crimes and dismantle the organizations moving drugs, weapons, and money. Kerby highlighted the partnership with CBP, DEA, the FBI, and other law enforcement entities to hold criminal networks accountable.

Advertisement

Task Force Targets Transnational Criminal Networks

The Homeland Security Task Force serves as a whole-of-government partnership designed to identify, investigate, and prosecute cartels and transnational criminal organizations operating in the United States and abroad. The task force prioritizes combating child trafficking and other crimes involving children while supporting efforts to remove violent criminal aliens from the country. This comprehensive approach aims to address the root causes of cross-border criminal activity rather than merely reacting to symptoms.

The collaboration between federal agencies ensures a unified front against the complex network of threats facing the region. By sharing intelligence and coordinating operations, these agencies can more effectively target the leadership and financial structures of criminal enterprises. The results of Operation Southern Surge demonstrate the tangible impact of this sustained, multi-agency commitment to border security and public safety.