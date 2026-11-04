Operation Santa 2024 USPS Adopt Letters Fulfill Wishes

The U.S. Postal Service invites the public to adopt letters and fulfill holiday wishes through Operation Santa, with registration open for gift fulfillment by December.

The United States Postal Service has officially launched its annual Operation Santa program, inviting individuals and groups to adopt letters from children and families in need. This initiative allows participants to select specific holiday wishes and purchase gifts to help fulfill them during the festive season. The program continues its long-standing tradition of connecting generous donors with those seeking assistance.

Registration And Verification Procedures

Prospective adopters must complete a short registration and identification verification process before they can participate in the program. The Postal Service mandates this security measure for all new participants to ensure the safety and integrity of the gift distribution network. Individuals who adopted letters in previous years are required to undergo this verification process again each year to maintain their eligibility.

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This rigorous vetting system ensures that only approved donors can access the letters submitted by children and families across the country. The requirement applies uniformly to both new volunteers and returning participants, creating a secure environment for the exchange of holiday goodwill. Applicants should prepare valid identification documents to facilitate this mandatory step in the adoption process.

Timeline And Selection Process

Approved adopters can begin selecting letters and shopping for gifts starting on Monday, November 16. Participants have until Saturday, December 12, to send their chosen gifts to recipients. This timeline provides a structured window for donors to browse available requests and coordinate deliveries effectively. Early selection is encouraged to allow ample time for shipping and processing.

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To be eligible for potential adoption and fulfillment, letters must be postmarked by December 5. This deadline ensures that mail reaches the central sorting facilities in time for the gift distribution phase. Families submitting letters should adhere strictly to this date to guarantee their requests are considered by participating donors. The postmark serves as the primary indicator of submission timing for postal officials.

Online Shopping Partnerships

The Postal Service is collaborating with Toys "R" Us to provide access to Santa's Gift Shoppe, an online catalog designed for easy shopping. This partnership offers adopters a convenient method to browse and ship gifts directly to recipients without leaving their homes. The digital platform simplifies the purchasing process while maintaining the personal touch of fulfilling specific family wishes.

Gifts can also be shipped from participating Post Office locations, providing flexibility for donors who prefer in-person transactions. The online catalog integrates seamlessly with the postal network to ensure timely delivery to the intended recipients. This dual-channel approach accommodates different preferences while streamlining the logistics of nationwide gift distribution.

Program History And Leadership Perspective

Now in its 114th year, Operation Santa accepts holiday letters from children and families throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The program sends these letters to Santa at the North Pole, where they are reviewed for adoption by generous donors. This extensive geographic coverage ensures that voices from diverse regions are heard and supported during the holiday season.

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Sheila Holman, vice president of marketing for the Postal Service, emphasized the enduring nature of this holiday tradition. She noted that the generosity of others makes the holiday season extra special for thousands of children and families in need. Her statement highlights the social impact of the program and the critical role it plays in community support during the winter holidays.