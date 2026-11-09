Operation New Day Charges 141 Defendants in Fort Worth Public Safety Initiative

Federal officials conclude Operation New Day, charging 141 individuals in Fort Worth for drug trafficking, firearms violations, and child exploitation crimes.

Federal law enforcement authorities have officially concluded Operation New Day, a comprehensive public safety initiative conducted in Fort Worth that resulted in 141 defendants being charged with serious federal crimes. The announcement was made on Monday by U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould, marking the end of a coordinated effort that targeted organized criminal networks across North Texas.

Operation New Day spanned a period of nearly two and a half months, running from August 25 to November 5. During this timeframe, federal investigators executed more than 20 undercover operations to dismantle criminal enterprises. The initiative resulted in the seizure of dozens of illegal firearms and significant quantities of controlled substances, aiming to remove dangerous offenders from the streets of Fort Worth.

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Key Seizures and Offense Breakdown

The United States Attorney's Office provided a detailed breakdown of the charges filed against the 141 defendants. The most significant category of offenses involved drug trafficking, with 45 defendants charged with possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Law enforcement officials seized substantial amounts of illicit narcotics during the operation, including over 45 kilograms of methamphetamine, over 22 kilograms of cocaine, and more than 100 grams of fentanyl.

Firearms violations accounted for 15 of the federal charges, with authorities recovering 35 illegal weapons during the investigation. The seized firearms included machine guns and devices modified to convert semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic machine guns. Federal agents described these converted weapons as posing an extreme threat to community safety and law enforcement officers who patrol the region.

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Child exploitation cases formed another critical component of the prosecution strategy, with nine defendants charged for crimes including sex trafficking of minors, sexual exploitation of children, and possession of child sexual abuse material. Additionally, officials charged 51 defendants with illegal reentry into the United States after prior deportation orders, highlighting the operation's focus on immigration-related criminal activity.

Additional Federal Charges and Investigations

Beyond the primary categories of drug and firearms offenses, the initiative addressed other serious violations of federal law. Seven defendants faced election and citizenship-related charges, including voting in a federal election as an alien and making false statements regarding citizenship to register to vote. Two individuals were charged with document fraud involving unlawful possession of papers used as evidence of authorized stay or employment.

One defendant was specifically charged with falsely representing himself as a United States citizen, a crime that undermines the integrity of federal records and voting processes. These diverse charges reflect the multifaceted nature of criminal activity targeted by the federal task force, which aimed to address various threats to public order and legal compliance simultaneously.

Interagency Collaboration and Quotes

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould emphasized the broad impact of the operation, stating that Operation New Day removed 141 criminal offenders from the streets of Fort Worth. He identified these individuals as drug traffickers, armed felons, and those who exploit children, expressing gratitude to prosecutors and law enforcement partners for their work while noting that efforts to protect North Texas communities will continue.

Antwoine Jones, acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Dallas, highlighted the strength of partnerships formed during the operation. He stated that Homeland Security Investigations remains committed to working alongside federal, state, and local partners to identify and investigate individuals whose actions threaten public safety in Fort Worth and surrounding areas.

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The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) played a significant role in the firearms seizures, with officials emphasizing the danger posed by machinegun conversion devices. ATF leadership confirmed that while the specific operation is ending, their mission to aggressively pursue those who illegally possess firearms and fuel violent crime will persist without pause.

Sean Malecha, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Texas, represented the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force, praising the cooperative effort with state and local agencies. He reaffirmed the agency's commitment to serving citizens of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, issuing a direct message that fugitives on their list would be found and held accountable.

Real-World Impact and Future Enforcement

Joseph B. Tucker, DEA Special Agent in Charge, described Operation New Day as a demonstration of what federal, state, and local partners can accomplish when working together. He emphasized the ongoing targeting of criminal networks behind drug trafficking as a method to protect communities and save American lives from the dangers of deadly substances.

The conclusion of this operation marks a significant interim victory for federal authorities in Fort Worth, but it does not signal a halt in enforcement activities. All participating agencies have committed to continuing their aggressive pursuit of individuals who threaten innocent lives and destabilize neighborhoods.

The data collected and the legal precedents established during this two-and-a-half-month period will likely inform future strategies for combating organized crime in North Texas. The unified commitment to public safety demonstrated by the U.S. Attorney's Office, HSI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and DEA sets a precedent for collaborative law enforcement in the region.