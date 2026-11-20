Auburn and Alabama student veterans launch Operation Iron Ruck to honor fallen comrades and raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention during their annual march.

Student veterans from Auburn University and the University of Alabama have united to launch a powerful new phase in their annual mental health advocacy campaign. The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs welcomed members of both schools' organizations to Montgomery on Thursday to finalize preparations for Operation Iron Ruck. This significant event transforms their historic athletic rivalry into a platform for social good.

The annual march is designed to carry the Iron Bowl game ball from the visiting team's campus to the home team's stadium. Participants are scheduled to leave Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. They will then traverse a 154-mile journey to Tuscaloosa, following the traditional route of the rivalry with solemn purpose.

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During this trek, the group plans to place a sign for every single mile along the route. Each sign is dedicated to honoring a veteran who has died by suicide. This physical act of marking the distance serves as a stark reminder of the lives lost. The Department of Veterans Affairs describes this specific segment of the journey as a 154-mile path of remembrance.

For Auburn sophomore Tommy Gaither, the mission carries a deeply personal weight. Gaither, a member of the Auburn Student Veterans Association, shared that he has personally known close friends who have unfortunately taken their own lives. He stated that the issue is an epidemic across the state of Alabama and the entire country.

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Gaither emphasized that coming together to bring awareness to this crisis is incredibly important for everyone involved. He noted that he and other participants want to continue their advocacy efforts until the number of veterans dying by suicide reaches zero. This goal represents a long-term commitment to changing the narrative around mental health in the military community.

Shane McCarthy, a junior with the Alabama Student Veterans Association, echoed the sentiment of ongoing support. He described supporting fellow veterans as a responsibility that mirrors their time in service. McCarthy said it is a battle every day to raise awareness and let a brother or sister know that they will be there for them always, just like they were in the ranks.

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Jeffrey Newton highlighted that the work extends far beyond a single annual event. Newton stated that suicide awareness is a 365-day challenge for the department and its partners. He noted that more veterans are learning about Operation Iron Ruck each year, indicating a growing reach for the initiative.

The program has evolved since its inception in 2018. It began when student veterans from the two universities first came together to use the Iron Bowl as a platform to draw attention to the issue. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the initiative also supports prevention programs and efforts to expand access to resources for those in need.

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Gov. Kay Ivey has officially proclaimed Nov. 25 Operation Iron Ruck Day in Alabama. This gubernatorial designation underscores the state's commitment to the cause. The student veterans organizations are actively collecting donated items for the ruck, including essential hygiene supplies like toothpaste, deodorant, and toothbrushes.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs also presented donated items in support of the campaign. These contributions help ensure that participants are well-equipped and that additional resources are available for the community. The collaboration between the universities and the state department demonstrates a unified front against veteran suicide.

The immediate impact of this event includes heightened visibility for suicide prevention resources. The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to ensure that any veteran experiencing a crisis knows how to reach out for help. Veterans can call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1.

Additionally, individuals can text 838255 to receive immediate support. These contact methods are crucial for anyone struggling with mental health challenges. The combination of public awareness through the march and accessible crisis resources creates a comprehensive safety net for veterans across Alabama and beyond.