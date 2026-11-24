Operation Blue Santa toy drive brings Christmas magic to Central Texas children

CBS Austin, Telemundo Austin and the Austin Police Department are teaming up once again for the annual Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, helping bring holiday joy to children and families across Central Texas.

Now through December 2, community members are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys to help children across Central Texas experience the true magic of Christmas. Whether you're picking up an extra toy while doing your holiday shopping or making a monetary contribution, every donation is an opportunity to give back and spread holiday cheer. Those interested in making a monetary donation or learning more about Operation Blue Santa can scan the QR code featured during the We Are Austin segment.

Also read ‘Operation Dirty Bird’ results in multiple child solicitation arrests in Dale County

Together, we can make the season merry and bright for our Central Texas community and help bring smiles to children on Christmas morning. Join CBS Austin, Telemundo Austin and the Austin Police Department in spreading the spirit of giving this holiday season through Operation Blue Santa!

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