Operation Benjamin Works to Correct Headstones and Restore Identities of Fallen Soldiers

Operation Benjamin, a nonprofit organization, is working with the American Battle Monuments Commission to correct headstones and restore the identities of fallen soldiers buried under the wrong markers. The organization employs teams of historians and genealogists to reconstruct family histories and establish evidence of Jewish identity before presenting findings to the government and surviving relatives.

When Rabbi Jacob Schacter visited the Normandy American Cemetery in 2014, one detail stayed with him long after his return home. It was hallowed and profound, but he thought there would have been more Stars of David.

Now, decades later, Operation Benjamin is working to correct those headstones and restore the identities of fallen soldiers buried under the wrong markers. A soldier gave his life for their country and then lost his ability to fight for his own identity. Operation Benjamin, a nonprofit organization, works with the American Battle Monuments Commission to investigate and verify cases and change headstones for American soldiers buried under the wrong marker.

After Schacter returned from Normandy and told Lamm there seemed to be fewer Stars of David than expected, they began to investigate. Roughly 2.7% of American World War II casualties were Jewish, which suggested there should have been more Jewish markers among the nearly 9,400 graves at the Normandy American Cemetery. Instead, Lamm and Schacter counted fewer than 150. Their investigation led them to one soldier, Benjamin Garadetsky, whom the organization would later name itself after.

They picked a soldier with a Jewish-sounding name, and his name was Benjamin Garadetsky. Garadetsky was born in Ukraine and was raised in the Bronx in a Jewish immigrant family. Yet, he had a P for Protestant on his dog tag. Tens of thousands of Jewish soldiers put P’s and C’s for Catholic and Protestant on their dog tags in case they were captured by the Germans.

They didn’t want to be identified as Jews. Battlefield burial teams relied on a soldier’s dog tags when making burial decisions during the war. Soldiers in the European theater were often buried several times before reaching their final resting place, allowing initial mistakes to follow them to their permanent resting spot. Travel to Europe after the war was expensive and difficult, particularly for immigrant families whose relatives were buried overseas.

Many never knew their son’s, father’s, or husband’s graves were marked incorrectly. Correcting those mistakes requires years of historical and genealogical research. Operation Benjamin’s team reconstructs family histories using census documents, synagogue records, military files, cemetery records, and newspaper archives. Researchers trace family continuity across generations to establish evidence of Jewish identity before presenting findings to the government and surviving relatives.

The research can involve tracing great-grandparents through European cemeteries, locating synagogue bulletins documenting marriages or bar mitzvahs, or examining newspaper obituaries for references to Jewish mourning traditions such as shiva. Researchers also rely on census records showing languages spoken at home, military records from relatives, and immigration documents. The organization now employs teams of historians and genealogists focused separately on World War I and World War II cases, whom Lamm called serious professionals.

The American Battle Monuments Commission requires extensive documentation before approving any headstone changes. Lamm said the agency has become one of Operation Benjamin’s strongest partners. He thought there’d be a fight, but he was wrong. Instead, he said the government established a rigorous evidentiary standard requiring the investigators to locate the closest living relatives of each soldier.

Researchers typically avoid contacting families until most of the investigation is already complete, to avoid causing unnecessary distress or raising false hopes. If multiple relatives exist at the same level of relation, researchers must contact all of them. At least one relative must advocate the change, and none can object. Only then can a request move forward.

Lamm said one of the most emotional parts of the work has been reconnecting families with relatives they barely knew. In many cases, the fallen soldiers existed within families only as faded photographs or names that older generations rarely discussed. Researchers often arrive with information that descendants had never heard before, such as military records, school activities, career ambitions, and even the names of relatives separated across generations. We take this faded photograph, and we bring a guy to life.

He was a real person with real aspirations. In some cases, relatives meeting through the research process have connected for the first time. At a recent ceremony in Italy, family members who had never known each other met at a corrected headstone ceremony and stayed in contact afterward





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Operation Benjamin Normandy American Cemetery American Battle Monuments Commission Headstone Corrections Jewish Identity Genealogical Research Historical Research Fallen Soldiers World War II Casualties

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