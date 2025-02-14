Opera Stars Zach Borichevsky and Kathryn Lewek Navigate Love, Family, and a Busy Career

This article explores the lives of opera singers Zach Borichevsky and Kathryn Lewek, highlighting their successful careers, their loving relationship, and the challenges they face in balancing their personal and professional lives.

Zach Borichevsky and Kathryn Lewek , renowned opera singers, navigate the demands of their thriving careers while cherishing their life as a family. Borichevsky, known for his captivating performances as Rodolfo in Puccini 's ' La Boheme ,' and Lewek, a celebrated Queen of the Night from Mozart 's 'The Magic Flute,' have carved out successful paths in the world of opera. Their journey began in 2013 when they met at a singing competition in Verona, Italy.

Initially, they bonded as colleagues, but their friendship blossomed into love when they were cast as lovers in Donizetti's 'Lucia di Lammermoor' in 2015. Since their marriage, the couple has continued to ascend in the opera world, gracing prestigious stages like Teatro Municipal de Santiago, England's Glyndebourne Festival, and the Metropolitan Opera. They have faced the challenges of balancing their demanding schedules with family life, supported by their loving and supportive families who have played a crucial role in allowing them to stay together. To manage their busy lives, Borichevsky and Lewek strategically choose productions where they can appear together, bringing their family along on their theatrical adventures. This upcoming week, they will be performing in Opera Colorado's production of 'La Boheme,' with Borichevsky reprising his well-received role as Rodolfo and Lewek taking on the challenging role of Musetta. Although the production involves poignant scenes of heartbreak, the couple acknowledges the unique challenges of portraying these emotions while being aware of their personal connection. Lewek describes the experience as deeply emotional, noting that seeing her husband, Borichevsky, in such a vulnerable state evokes strong feelings within her. Despite the occasional artistic disagreements that arise, their shared passion for opera and their enduring love for each other create a strong foundation for their success both on and off the stage





